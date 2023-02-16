Thu, Feb 16, 2023
Newsweek
Sports

Odds to Win 2024 NFL MVP Have Already Opened

By
Patrick Mahomes at KC's Super Bowl parade
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images
Sports Sports betting Nfl mvp Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

NFL oddsmakers didn't waste any time establishing futures for the 2023-24 season, which will kickoff on Thursday, Sep. 7, 2023. In addition to early Super Bowl 58 odds, prices have already been established to win next year's NFL MVP award.

In a surprising twist, two-time winner and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes has company at the top of the board. The table below shows the odds from FanDuel as of Feb. 16.

2024 NFL MVP Odds

TeamOddsImplied Win Probability
Josh Allen+70012.5%
Joe Burrow+70012.5%
Patrick Mahomes+70012.5%
Justin Herbert+90010%
Jalen Hurts+12007.7%
Lamar Jackson+13007.1%
Aaron Rodgers+16005.9%
Trevor Lawrence+16005.9%
Dak Prescott+16005.9%
Tua Tagovailoa+16005.9%
Deshaun Watson+25003.9%
Jared Goff+25003.9%
Justin Fields+25003.9%
Geno Smith+30003.2%
Brock Purdy+30003.2%
Jordan Love+40002.4%
Russell Wilson+40002.4%
Trey Lance+40002.4%
Kenny Pickett+40002.4%
Matthew Stafford+50002%
Kirk Cousins+50002%
Derek Carr+50002%
Daniel Jones+50002%
Mac Jones+60001.6%
Kyler Murray+75001.3%
Sam Howell+75001.3%
Jimmy Garoppolo+75001.3%
Ryan Tannehill+100001%
Justin Jefferson+100001%
Derrick Henry+150000.7%
Tyreek Hill+150000.7%
Cooper Kupp+150000.7%

Kansas City's Mahomes is a +700 co-favorite alongside Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Buffalo's Josh Allen. The top five is rounded out by the L.A. Chargers Justin Herbert and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes won the most-recent MVP vote in a landslide, garnering 48 of 50 first-place votes. Hurts and Allen each earned one first-place vote and finished second and third, respectively, in the overall voting.

FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 NO-SWEAT BET!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The top non-Q.B.s in last year's vote were Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson (fifth) and San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa (sixth). The last non-Q.B. to win the award was Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson in 2012-13. Fifteen of the past sixteen awards have been capture by quarterbacks.

The top non-quarterbacks in the odds for next year are Jefferson (+10000), Tennessee running back Derrick Henry (+15000), Miami receiver Tyreek Hill (+15000), and L.A. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (+15000).

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH)

$1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS OHIO

$1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS MARYLAND

OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

With the re-retirement of three-time MVP Tom Brady, only four active players remain who have previously won the award: Mahomes (2018, 2022), Aaron Rodgers (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), Lamar Jackson (2019), and Matt Ryan (2016).

The 2023-24 NFL MVP award is tentatively scheduled to be handed out on Feb. 5, 2024, the Monday before Super Bowl 58. The last two editions of the MVP ceremony have been broadcast live.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines