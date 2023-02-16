Odds to Win 2024 NFL MVP Have Already Opened

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

NFL oddsmakers didn't waste any time establishing futures for the 2023-24 season, which will kickoff on Thursday, Sep. 7, 2023. In addition to early Super Bowl 58 odds, prices have already been established to win next year's NFL MVP award.

In a surprising twist, two-time winner and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes has company at the top of the board. The table below shows the odds from FanDuel as of Feb. 16.

2024 NFL MVP Odds

Team Odds Implied Win Probability Josh Allen +700 12.5% Joe Burrow +700 12.5% Patrick Mahomes +700 12.5% Justin Herbert +900 10% Jalen Hurts +1200 7.7% Lamar Jackson +1300 7.1% Aaron Rodgers +1600 5.9% Trevor Lawrence +1600 5.9% Dak Prescott +1600 5.9% Tua Tagovailoa +1600 5.9% Deshaun Watson +2500 3.9% Jared Goff +2500 3.9% Justin Fields +2500 3.9% Geno Smith +3000 3.2% Brock Purdy +3000 3.2% Jordan Love +4000 2.4% Russell Wilson +4000 2.4% Trey Lance +4000 2.4% Kenny Pickett +4000 2.4% Matthew Stafford +5000 2% Kirk Cousins +5000 2% Derek Carr +5000 2% Daniel Jones +5000 2% Mac Jones +6000 1.6% Kyler Murray +7500 1.3% Sam Howell +7500 1.3% Jimmy Garoppolo +7500 1.3% Ryan Tannehill +10000 1% Justin Jefferson +10000 1% Derrick Henry +15000 0.7% Tyreek Hill +15000 0.7% Cooper Kupp +15000 0.7%

Kansas City's Mahomes is a +700 co-favorite alongside Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Buffalo's Josh Allen. The top five is rounded out by the L.A. Chargers Justin Herbert and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes won the most-recent MVP vote in a landslide, garnering 48 of 50 first-place votes. Hurts and Allen each earned one first-place vote and finished second and third, respectively, in the overall voting.

The top non-Q.B.s in last year's vote were Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson (fifth) and San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa (sixth). The last non-Q.B. to win the award was Minnesota running back Adrian Peterson in 2012-13. Fifteen of the past sixteen awards have been capture by quarterbacks.

The top non-quarterbacks in the odds for next year are Jefferson (+10000), Tennessee running back Derrick Henry (+15000), Miami receiver Tyreek Hill (+15000), and L.A. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (+15000).