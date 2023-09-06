News

Officer Who Hugged Speeding Driver With 'Personal Challenges' Praised

By
News Police Social media Driving Kansas

A Kansas officer has been praised for hugging a driver stopped for speeding who was going through "some personal challenges."

In a video uploaded by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), who operate southwest of Kansas City, Deputy Bussell could be seen offering support to a driver.

The footage, taken on August 5 and uploaded to the JCSO Facebook page earlier this week, showed part of the interaction between Bussell and the driver.

A still showing the driver
A still from the video showing the driver. Deputy Bussell gave the driver a hug after he reportedly was going through some personal challenges. JCSO

A caption shared with the video read: "A motorist was stopped recently for speeding, and he explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges.

"After addressing the reason for the stop, Dep. Bussell offered words of encouragement to make sure the driver made it to his final destination."

In the video, the driver could be heard saying: "Can I have a hug? I need a hug, can I have a hug, please?"

Bussell consented and moments later the driver embraced the police officer, leading to the camera being obscured for the remainder of the video.

"I promise you, it's going to get better," Bussell told the driver.

The JCSO release added: "The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you."

After being shared on Tuesday, September 5, the clip received some 654 positive reactions and 31 comments.

The majority of people who commented on the video praised Bussell's conduct and others wanted to raise awareness about mental health struggles.

Jenny Broyles said: "We need more people like this. Mental health is real."

Dennis Hammer added: "Deputy Bussell, my hat is off to you. Great job of not only policing, but more importantly being a great human."

While Cheryl Wilmoth commented: "We can only hope the other Deputies follow suit. Along with the police departments."

But there was one instance of a commenter who raised concern for the officer in the situation.

Cory Janko posted: "I understand having compassion for another person. I do. I just pray that the deputy didn't open up his gun-side to a potential threat. It didn't seem that way this time, but it's still a consideration."

While the full details about the personal challenges the man faced were not shared by police, tens of millions of Americans live with mental illnesses.

Police also did not share the driver's identity and whether he was questioned further regarding the speeding incident.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), mental illnesses are common across the country.

"It is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (57.8 million in 2021)," the NIMH said.

"Mental illnesses include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, ranging from mild to moderate to severe. Two broad categories can be used to describe these conditions: Any Mental Illness (AMI) and Serious Mental Illness (SMI)."

Newsweek has contacted the JCSO for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC