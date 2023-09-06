Officer Who Hugged Speeding Driver With 'Personal Challenges' Praised

A Kansas officer has been praised for hugging a driver stopped for speeding who was going through "some personal challenges."

In a video uploaded by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), who operate southwest of Kansas City, Deputy Bussell could be seen offering support to a driver.

The footage, taken on August 5 and uploaded to the JCSO Facebook page earlier this week, showed part of the interaction between Bussell and the driver.

A still from the video showing the driver. Deputy Bussell gave the driver a hug after he reportedly was going through some personal challenges. JCSO

A caption shared with the video read: "A motorist was stopped recently for speeding, and he explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges.

"After addressing the reason for the stop, Dep. Bussell offered words of encouragement to make sure the driver made it to his final destination."

In the video, the driver could be heard saying: "Can I have a hug? I need a hug, can I have a hug, please?"

Bussell consented and moments later the driver embraced the police officer, leading to the camera being obscured for the remainder of the video.

"I promise you, it's going to get better," Bussell told the driver.

The JCSO release added: "The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you."

After being shared on Tuesday, September 5, the clip received some 654 positive reactions and 31 comments.

The majority of people who commented on the video praised Bussell's conduct and others wanted to raise awareness about mental health struggles.

Jenny Broyles said: "We need more people like this. Mental health is real."

Dennis Hammer added: "Deputy Bussell, my hat is off to you. Great job of not only policing, but more importantly being a great human."

While Cheryl Wilmoth commented: "We can only hope the other Deputies follow suit. Along with the police departments."

But there was one instance of a commenter who raised concern for the officer in the situation.

Cory Janko posted: "I understand having compassion for another person. I do. I just pray that the deputy didn't open up his gun-side to a potential threat. It didn't seem that way this time, but it's still a consideration."

While the full details about the personal challenges the man faced were not shared by police, tens of millions of Americans live with mental illnesses.

Police also did not share the driver's identity and whether he was questioned further regarding the speeding incident.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), mental illnesses are common across the country.

"It is estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (57.8 million in 2021)," the NIMH said.

"Mental illnesses include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, ranging from mild to moderate to severe. Two broad categories can be used to describe these conditions: Any Mental Illness (AMI) and Serious Mental Illness (SMI)."

Newsweek has contacted the JCSO for comment via email.