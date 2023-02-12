BET $5, GET $200 DRAFTKINGS OHIO CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 FANDUEL OHIO CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $200 BET365 OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,500 ON CAESARS CAESARS OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,000 BET BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Our list of Ohio Super Bowl promos includes guaranteed bonus offers, as well as promos that back a player's first cash wager with bonus bets or bet credits. Each of our picks for the five best sportsbook apps is available in Ohio.

Ohio Super Bowl Promos: Five Best Sportsbook Apps for Super Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here and football fans are in for a treat. The AFC's No. 1 seed from the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the NFC's No. 1 seed, the Philadelphia Eagles. Bettors in Ohio will be able to wager on any betting market in Super Bowl 57 to lock-in guaranteed bonus bets or get their first wager backed by legal online sportsbooks.

Before you sign up for any of the Ohio Super Bowl promos outlined below, make sure you read over what each offer brings to the table. You may even find that more than one of our picks for the five best sportsbook apps has a promo you're interested in.

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio's Bet $5, Get $200 Offer, NFL Stepped Up SGP

OHIO BET $5, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

DraftKings Ohio is offering prospective bettors a $200 guaranteed return with a $5+ wager on Super Bowl 57. It doesn't matter if your first bet wins or loses. As long as you get your wager in for Super Bowl 57, you'll earn eight $25 bonus bets to use on a variety of betting markets.

Additionally, players can opt-into the NFL stepped up same-game parlay promo for a 20%-100% profit boost token. If your qualifying same-game parlay wins, your profits will be enhanced by the profit boost token. Any SGP must have at least three legs. Each leg you add to the bet will raise the profit boost percentage.

Bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with DraftKings Ohio.

FanDuel Ohio Offers $3,000 No-Sweat Bet, Kick of Destiny

FanDuel Sportsbook $3,000 NO-SWEAT BET ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio is offering all prospective sports bettors a $3,000 no-sweat first bet promo for Super Bowl 57. This is 3x the usual value of FanDuel's no-sweat bet, so if you've been waiting for the chance to swing for the fences, this could be it. If your first cash wager loses, FanDuel will issue bonus bets to use on other markets.

Within the promos section of the app, you'll find the "Kick of Destiny" promo. Rob Gronkowski will attempt the Kick of Destiny at halftime of Super Bowl 57. Players can opt-into this offer and wager $5+ before Chiefs-Eagles kicks off to enter a huge giveaway. If Gronk kicks the Kick of Destiny, you'll earn a portion of the $10 million jackpot in bonus bets.

Secure a $3,000 no-sweat bet when you register for a FanDuel Ohio account.

Bet $1, Get $200 Bet Credits from bet365 Ohio

bet365 Ohio BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

One of the true standouts on our list of Ohio Super Bowl promos comes by a lesser-known sportsbook. However, the sheer upside of this bet $1, get $200 offer is so huge that they've made our list of the five best sportsbook apps for Super Sunday. The mechanics of the offer are simple. Sign up, deposit $10+ and wager $1 on any market. You'll receive $200 in bet credits win or lose.

There's also an early payout promo that will give you an early moneyline win if your team goes up by 17 or more points in Super Bowl 57. The best part is your team could end up losing the game, but you'll win your moneyline bet if they go up by 17+ points.

Bet $1, get $200 in bet credits when you sign up for a bet365 Ohio account and wager on Super Bowl 57.

Caesars Ohio Sportsbook's $1,500 Bet On Caesars

Caesars Ohio $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEK1BET OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Ohio has a plethora of odds boosts and in-app promos for all users. However, their new user promo should not be overlooked. Bettors can get a $1,500 first bet on Caesars. That means if your first cash wager of up to $1,500 on Super Bowl 57 loses, you'll get another shot via a bet credit refund.

For example, you could throw down $900 on the Chiefs to win the game, but if the Eagles win, you wouldn't be entirely out of luck. In that case, you would simply earn a $900 bet credit, which you could then use on another betting market. This effectively acts as a second chance.

Snag a $1,500 bet on Caesars when you sign up with Caesars Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1BET.

$1,000 First-Bet Offer From BetMGM Ohio

BetMGM Ohio $1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The final offer on our list of Ohio Super Bowl promos is a strong one in its own right. The fact that it comes from BetMGM, which is easily one of the five best sportsbook apps in Ohio, makes it even more enticing. Players in the Buckeye State can wager up to $1,000 on any betting market and receive $1,000 back in bonus bets if their wager loses.

You could, for example, bet $200 on DeVonta Smith to score the game's first touchdown. If he does, you'd earn a massive cash profit and your $200 bet back. However, if he fails to do so, you'd earn five $40 bonus bets to use on other game and player props. Keep in mind that BetMGM offers a bevy of odds boosts, one-game parlays and in-app promos that will keep you coming back for more.

Register with BetMGM Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK for a $1,000 first-bet offer to use on Super Bowl 57.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.