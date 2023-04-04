O.J. Simpson Mocks Lindsey Graham 'Crying' On TV Requesting Money for Trump

Former NFL football player O.J. Simpson mocked Senator Lindsey Graham for asking Donald Trump supporters to send the former president money to fight his legal battles in a clip that has now gone viral.

A grand jury indicted Trump last Thursday following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The D.A.'s office probed a payment of $130,000 by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, alleging the investigation was politically motivated, and has denied having an affair with Daniels. He has called on his supporters to peacefully protest the decision.

Some conservatives who have expressed anger at the Trump indictment have also called for protests. Last week, clips of Lindsey Graham went viral as he appeared to get emotional as he called on Trump supporters to donate to him.

A file photo of O.J. Simpson attending a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017, in Lovelock, Nevada, during a prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping.

One clip that showed Graham speaking about the charges against Trump on Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday received over 1.8 million views.

The senator called the Trump indictment "legal voodoo." He said: "So what is behind all this? Hatred. They are trying to destroy Donald Trump because they fear him at the ballot box.

"To the conservatives out there, make sure you vote, if you have got friends, make sure they vote. If you don't have any friends, go make some friends, but you need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They are trying to drain him dry."

Graham added: "He has spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns, they are trying to bleed him dry. Donald J. Trump.com, go tonight, give the president some money to fight this b*******."

Reflecting on the senator's Fox News appearance in his own video, Simpson said it "doesn't seem right" for Americans to give their hard-earned money to a billionaire. A snippet of this clip has gone viral after being posted by commentator Ron Filipkowski and has been viewed more than 150,000 times.

Simpson said: "The strangest thing I have seen this past week is Lindsey Graham crying on TV begging people to send money to a billionaire. Now, sending him money for his presidential campaign and his presidential run, I am all for that, that is cool.

"But trying to send a billionaire money to help with a private issue? Like with what is going on in New York?

"Hey, Donald is going to fly up there with his big a** private plane, he is going to go to a condo that he says is worth over 100 million dollars and it is not even his private residence.

"My question is, what is all of these extra precautions costing the taxpayers of the state of New York?"

"Jeez, you have got Lindsey Graham crying asking Americans to send their hard-earned money to help a billionaire with a private personal issue. Somehow, it just doesn't seem right."

Simpson closed by joking that supporters should send him the money instead. He wished Trump the best in dealing with his legal issues as they once were "friendly acquaintances" and he "did always like him."

