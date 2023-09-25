U.S.

Oklahoma Sky Looks Like Nuclear Bomb Cloud as Bizarre Storm Hits State

By
U.S. Cloud Storm Oklahoma Texas

The skies over Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday looked like the aftermath of a nuclear bomb, thanks to clouds brought by a strong storm.

Video footage of the incident shows a cumulus appearing to move upward through a stratus cloud, giving the illusion of a mushroom, at sunset. Another clip, posted by the Fowler Family Farm in Paoli, to the south of Norman, shows the formation stretching across the rural horizon while the wind can be heard picking up.

Forecasters WeatherNation said that the unusual cloud pattern was the same cell that had brought sizeable hailstorms to Seminole County in central Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) station in the region previously issued a series of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings for central Oklahoma through the weekend, warning of table-tennis- to baseball-sized hail.

hail storm Oklahoma
A caravan of storm chasers travels through hail as they chase a supercell thunderstorm, May 10, 2017 in Olustee, Oklahoma. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a forecast discussion, it said hailstones in excess of two inches had fallen in places on Saturday night, and qualified that though the potential for tornadoes had been low, "there are a few parameters that point to the possibility of an isolated tornado."

By Sunday afternoon, the NWS station in Norman said the "prime location" for severe storm development had shifted to the far south of Oklahoma, near Texas.

As the storm shifted over Texas, images and video from across the state showed massive hailstones causing damage to property. On the same day, Dallas and Fort Worth experienced their warmest September 24 since 1907.

State Representative Caroline Harris posted several videos of hail pelting the ground and smashing the windows of parked cars from the safety of beneath an overpass on the IH35.

Driving past a Kia dealership in Round Rock, to the north of Austin, she showed a number of windscreens cracked or entirely caved in. "Just crazy," she commented.

"Incredible amount of hail damage in Round Rock," Gabe Cox, a storm chaser, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by several images of destroyed car windows. "Didn't see a single parked car that didn't have a cracked windshield or blown out rear window."

Round Rock Police Department said that there had been "significant" property damage in the area with isolated power cuts. Newsweek approached the department via email for further comment on Monday.

The storm also delayed the kick-off of an Austin FC soccer game, after a lightning strike hit within the team stadium's safety perimeter. The game later commenced at 11:30 p.m. CT (12:30 a.m. ET).

"Getting horrific hail in East Austin. At least golf ball sized. It's extremely loud with fast winds," Parker Sewell, a locally-based consultant, wrote alongside a video of hailstones bouncing off his patio.

The NWS in Norman said it expects a pattern of warm weather to return to the region this week, but cautioned that more rain could arrive by the weekend.

It said that large hail stones were common to storms in the region. In June, hailstorms and tornadoes hit Tulsa, while in April a supercell tornado-producing storm left at least two people dead in the state.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC