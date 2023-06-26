Oldest Fossil of Sea Reptile Dating Back 94 Million Years Found in Utah

The oldest fossil of a sea reptile, dating back 94 million years, has been uncovered in Utah.

The fossil was discovered in the Kaiparowits—a rock formation in Utah—11 years ago, and it consisted of skull fragments and vertebrae that belonged to a creature from the mosasaur family.

The fossil was found by Scott Richardson, a trained volunteer working with Barry Albright of the University of North Florida. They were both working to uncover some scattered fragments, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said in a statement.

New research into the fossil has been published in Cretaceous Research.

Mosasaurs were huge marine reptiles that lived in the Late Cretaceous period, between 84 million and 95 million years ago.

An image of the creature recently uncovered in Utah. The fossil was discovered in a rock formation known as Kaiparowits. Bureau of Land Management

They could grow up to 56 feet in length, however many didn't exceed the size of a porpoise. They had a long, thin body, not unlike that of a snake, and a long snout.

The oldest of these creatures typically didn't grow larger than 3 to 5 feet long. It was only later, when they evolved, that they became gigantic and at one point, dominated the oceans, according to the BLM.

Taking the fossilized remains to the lab, they realized that this was the oldest mosasaur ever found.

"I knew right away we had something special, especially considering it was so old," vertebrate paleontologist and mosasaur expert at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas Michael Polcyn said in the BLM press release.

This mosasaur has been named the Sarabosaurus dahli—which pays homage to Steve Dahl, who was the longest-serving volunteer working on the project.

BLM Paria River District Paleontologist Dr. Alan Titus, who co-authored the study on the specimen, said that younger mosasaurs are "relatively abundant."

"But mosasaurs are extremely rare in rocks older than about 90 million years," he said in the press release. "Finding one that preserves so much informative data, especially one of this age, is truly a significant discovery."

"Sarabosaurus sheds light on long-standing questions regarding the relationship of some early-branching mosasaurid species but also provides new insights into the evolution and antiquity of a novel cranial blood supply seen in a particular group of mosasaurs," said Polcyn. "The way that blood gets to the brain is quite conservative in lizards, with the internal carotid arteries carrying the load. One group of mosasaurs that includes Sarabosaurus did something very different, shifting the primary blood supply from a branch of the internal carotid arteries to arteries entering the brain below the brain stem, a shift similarly observed in the evolution of cranial circulation in whales."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about fossils? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.