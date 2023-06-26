Tech & Science

Oldest Fossil of Sea Reptile Dating Back 94 Million Years Found in Utah

By
Tech & Science Utah Dinosaurs Dinosaur Paleontology

The oldest fossil of a sea reptile, dating back 94 million years, has been uncovered in Utah.

The fossil was discovered in the Kaiparowits—a rock formation in Utah—11 years ago, and it consisted of skull fragments and vertebrae that belonged to a creature from the mosasaur family.

The fossil was found by Scott Richardson, a trained volunteer working with Barry Albright of the University of North Florida. They were both working to uncover some scattered fragments, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said in a statement.

New research into the fossil has been published in Cretaceous Research.

Mosasaurs were huge marine reptiles that lived in the Late Cretaceous period, between 84 million and 95 million years ago.

Mosasaur
An image of the creature recently uncovered in Utah. The fossil was discovered in a rock formation known as Kaiparowits. Bureau of Land Management

They could grow up to 56 feet in length, however many didn't exceed the size of a porpoise. They had a long, thin body, not unlike that of a snake, and a long snout.

The oldest of these creatures typically didn't grow larger than 3 to 5 feet long. It was only later, when they evolved, that they became gigantic and at one point, dominated the oceans, according to the BLM.

Taking the fossilized remains to the lab, they realized that this was the oldest mosasaur ever found.

"I knew right away we had something special, especially considering it was so old," vertebrate paleontologist and mosasaur expert at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas Michael Polcyn said in the BLM press release.

This mosasaur has been named the Sarabosaurus dahli—which pays homage to Steve Dahl, who was the longest-serving volunteer working on the project.

Read more

BLM Paria River District Paleontologist Dr. Alan Titus, who co-authored the study on the specimen, said that younger mosasaurs are "relatively abundant."

"But mosasaurs are extremely rare in rocks older than about 90 million years," he said in the press release. "Finding one that preserves so much informative data, especially one of this age, is truly a significant discovery."

"Sarabosaurus sheds light on long-standing questions regarding the relationship of some early-branching mosasaurid species but also provides new insights into the evolution and antiquity of a novel cranial blood supply seen in a particular group of mosasaurs," said Polcyn. "The way that blood gets to the brain is quite conservative in lizards, with the internal carotid arteries carrying the load. One group of mosasaurs that includes Sarabosaurus did something very different, shifting the primary blood supply from a branch of the internal carotid arteries to arteries entering the brain below the brain stem, a shift similarly observed in the evolution of cranial circulation in whales."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about fossils? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC