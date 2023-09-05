Culture

Did Oliver Anthony Go to Burning Man? Here's What We Know

By
Culture Oliver Anthony Burning Man Festival Country music

Oliver Anthony was reportedly "stuck in floods" at Burning Man and his attendance at the festival has earned him the ire of some people online.

The overnight country music sensation was due to appear on the Midwestern Marx podcast on Sunday, according to the hosts, but could not do it because he was one of 70,000 people trapped at the remote festival site in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

Severe weather conditions and heavy rainfall led to the desert plain turning into a massive mud bath, forcing organizers to close roads in and out of the festival. Attendees were told to seek shelter in their tents and preserve their food while they waited for the green light to leave.

oliver anthony on stage
Oliver Anthony gives a surprise performance at the Rock the Block street festival on August 26, 2023, in Farmville, Virginia. He reportedly attended the ill-fated Burning Man festival last week. Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America

One of those people was allegedly Anthony, according to the podcast host who read out an email he claimed was from the singer explaining why he was not able to do an interview.

"He was still hoping to make it today... but sounds like it's pretty bad," the host said.

"We don't know when we'll be able to reschedule the interview. Oliver's representative told us that he'll be out there for at least another day. So honestly, right now, we're mostly just concerned with his safety and hopefully he can make it out of this situation safe and then we can reschedule the interview for a different time."

Newsweek has contacted Anthony and the podcast hosts via email for comment.

Despite what was said on the podcast, another person on Instagram claimed Anthony had returned home for the Labor Day weekend. Anthony is from Farmville, Virginia, where he used to work in a factory before his meteoric rise in country music.

"My boy came home for the long weekend," a man called Mark Casey captioned a post of him apparently posing with Anthony.

Newsweek reached out to Casey via Instagram to confirm the location and date the photo was taken.

A post shared by instagram

Anthony rose to fame in early August after podcaster Joe Rogan shared a clip of his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" to his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

He quickly became the darling of conservatives who endorsed his lyrics about obesity, "welfare cheats," taxation, QAnon and Jeffrey Epstein.

But some also turned their back on him just as quickly after he described himself as a centrist and said the working class of America was a diverse "melting pot." Many also accused him of faking his "hillbilly accent" for effect.

When they heard he was allegedly attending Burning Man, some were less than impressed.

"Wait, Burning Man is expensive as f***. How did Oliver Anthony afford to go there, if he's such a working man's hero?" wrote one person on X.

Another posted: "Apparently Oliver Anthony can't go on the communist podcast because he's stuck in the mud at Burning Man lmao."

And a third commented: "The Rich Men North of Richmond guy being at Burning Man is actually the funniest development that could've happened in this whole saga. Man makes a whole song talking about wealthy elites leaving people behind and whatever going to a festival literally full of those exact people."

But some questioned the legitimacy of the podcast host's claims.

"I need actual proof Oliver Anthony is at Burning Man lmao, because the only evidence I can see is linking back to Midwestern Marx saying it," commented one.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC