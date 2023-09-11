Oliver Anthony Claps Back at Claim He's 'Preachy'

Oliver Anthony has fired back at a social-media user accusing him of being "preachy," with the country singer expressing his faith publicly on several occasions since his recent rise to fame.

A former factory worker from Farmville, Virginia, Anthony became an overnight sensation after radiowv shared his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" to its YouTube channel on August 7.

The song, which rallies against welfare cheats, the rich, human traffickers and the obese, has since received over 62 million views and won Anthony an ever-growing fanbase—including prominent conservatives such as Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, UFC commentator Joe Rogan and podcaster Matt Walsh.

Oliver Anthony plays guitar in August 2023. The country singer has discussed his Christian faith on several occasions. Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

However, some fans appear to be unimpressed by Anthony's continuous declaration of his faith. This includes reading the Bible ahead of gigs and discussing Christianity on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on August 30.

Commenting on a video of Anthony performing in Richmond, Virginia, on September 9, Instagram user @coreycav wrote: "No more bible s*** brother ! Just do u don't be preachy it sucks."

In a lengthy response, Anthony wrote: "There's nothing preachy about encouraging someone to read the Bible. I was so resentful of the 'holier than thou' mentality that it turns me away from scripture."

He added: "But you have to realize that the Bible is meant for the flawed. We have all fallen short of the glory of God. The theatrical people in some Churches shouldn't turn you off from giving it a chance."

Anthony also said the Bible saved his life and that it could do the same for you. "Jesus was not a fan of the Pharisees for a reason," he added. Since being posted, Anthony's comment has received almost 4,000 likes from followers.

On August 13, Anthony chose to open a performance with a Bible verse from Psalms.

"The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them, but the Lord laughs at the wicked for he knows their day is coming," Anthony told the crowd.

Anthony also read the Bible during a surprise gig at Rock the Block street festival on August 26 in Farmville, Virginia. While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, he said that he gave his life to God, shortly before his sudden rise to stardom.

"I'm not anybody special, and I'm certainly not here to preach to anybody," Anthony added.

"But coming from somebody who was just in a really f***** up place, and I used that word with discretion, but it just describes where I was, that guy found a lot of peace from [the Bible]."

Anthony's song "I Want to Go Home" features the lyrics "if it wasn't for my dogs and the good Lord, they'd have me strung up in the psych ward." He also read a passage from the Bible on Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson's podcast.

Oliver Anthony reads a passage from the Bible before a surprise performance at the Rock the Block street festival on August 26, 2023 in Farmville, Virginia. The country singer says that he found God shortly before his viral rise to fame. Samuel Corum/Getty Images News

Although he has been open about his religious beliefs, Anthony has been asked to clarify his political leanings repeatedly. Despite being popular among famous Republicans and Donald Trump supporters, he describes himself as "dead center" politically—and said on social media that he is tired of the discussion.

"I am scheduling one final podcast after Rogan, that can deep dive into the nitty gritty it seems people are so desperately trying to understand," Anthony wrote next to a photo of himself and Rogan.

"I'm simultaneously being labeled a far right extremist and a liberal by the powers at be. I love it. They are doing everything they can to cause division."