Oliver Anthony Dismisses 'Aggravating' GOP Debate Stage Praise

Oliver Anthony, the newest music sensation who has garnered both praise and criticism after his song Rich Men North of Richmond went viral, is tired of being roped into politics.

The song is a conduit of Anthony's perspective on a litany of economic and cultural themes present across the United States, from welfare cheats to sex trafficking and mentions of Jeffrey Epstein. In a similar trend that helped popularize country singer Jason Aldean's Try That in a Small Town, this song has evoked a passion for different reasons, leading to over 40 million YouTube views and topping the Billboard, Spotify and iTunes charts.

In a new 10-plus minute YouTube video released Friday, the singer and musician from Farmville, Virginia, discussed his recent rise to fame and how many in the political realm—such as failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—have echoed the song's sentiments while not understanding that he was criticizing them.

Oliver Anthony calls out Republican politicians for using his number 1 hit song 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' at the Republican Debate.



'I wrote that song about those people.' pic.twitter.com/8TjPsupdFD — PopCentral (@popcentral_) August 25, 2023

"The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this," Anthony said. "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I'm one of them. It's aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we're buddies, and act like we're fighting the same struggle, like we're trying to present the same message.

"I've talked to hundreds of people the last two weeks. It seems like certain people want to just ride the attention of this song, to maybe make their own selves relevant—and that's aggravating as hell."

Oliver Anthony performs at Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill in Moyock, North Carolina, on Aug. 19, 2023. Anthony, a Farmville, Virginia, native, is best known for his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" and is tired of politicians and pundits on both political aisles using him for their own gain. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service/Getty

He also discussed his song being played at the opening of Wednesday's first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

At the beginning of the broadcast hosted by Fox News, anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum made reference to the song, showed a video clip of Anthony singing, and then proceeded to ask the eight candidates on stage why they thought the song was resonating among the American populace.

"As we sit here tonight, the No. 1 song on the Billboard chart is called Rich Men North of Richmond. It is by a singer from Farmville, Virginia, named Oliver Anthony," MacCallum said. "His lyrics speak of alienation, a deep frustration with the state of government and of this country.

"Washington, D.C., is about 100 miles north of Richmond," she continued. "Why is this song striking such a nerve in this country right now?"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the highest polling candidate on stage, retorted first by blaming President Joe Biden and then saying that those "rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation."

"It was funny seeing it at the presidential debate because it's like, I wrote that song about those people, you know? So, for them to have to sit there and listen to that, it cracks me up," Anthony said, laughing. "It was kind of funny seeing the response to it. That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden; it's a lot bigger than Joe Biden.

"That song is written about the people on that stage and a lot more, too—not just them but definitely them."

He also mentioned vitriolic responses from individuals on the left side of the political spectrum, some who have claimed that Anthony espouses right-wing talking points by mentioning Epstein and it being a potential dog whistle to groups like QAnon.

The singer has stated that he "sits pretty dead-center down the aisle on politics," adding that politicians on both sides "serve the same master."

Anthony said Friday that those who have commented on or reacted to his videos online seem to come from diverse backgrounds culturally and politically, including many not even from the United States.

"It's not conservative people responding to the song; it's not even necessarily Americans responding to the song. I don't know that I've seen anything get such positive response from such a diverse group of people.

"I think that terrifies the people that I sing about in that song, and they've done everything they can the last two weeks to make me look like a fool, to spin my words, to try to stick me in a political bucket. And they can keep trying, but I'm just gonna keep on writing."

As of Friday afternoon, Anthony's personal video was viewed over 171,000 times.