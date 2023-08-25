U.S.

Oliver Anthony Dismisses 'Aggravating' GOP Debate Stage Praise

By
U.S. Oliver Anthony GOP Debate Conservatives Joe Biden

Oliver Anthony, the newest music sensation who has garnered both praise and criticism after his song Rich Men North of Richmond went viral, is tired of being roped into politics.

The song is a conduit of Anthony's perspective on a litany of economic and cultural themes present across the United States, from welfare cheats to sex trafficking and mentions of Jeffrey Epstein. In a similar trend that helped popularize country singer Jason Aldean's Try That in a Small Town, this song has evoked a passion for different reasons, leading to over 40 million YouTube views and topping the Billboard, Spotify and iTunes charts.

In a new 10-plus minute YouTube video released Friday, the singer and musician from Farmville, Virginia, discussed his recent rise to fame and how many in the political realm—such as failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—have echoed the song's sentiments while not understanding that he was criticizing them.

"The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this," Anthony said. "It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I'm one of them. It's aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we're buddies, and act like we're fighting the same struggle, like we're trying to present the same message.

"I've talked to hundreds of people the last two weeks. It seems like certain people want to just ride the attention of this song, to maybe make their own selves relevant—and that's aggravating as hell."

Oliver Anthony Dismisses ‘Aggravating’ GOP Debate
Oliver Anthony performs at Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill in Moyock, North Carolina, on Aug. 19, 2023. Anthony, a Farmville, Virginia, native, is best known for his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" and is tired of politicians and pundits on both political aisles using him for their own gain. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service/Getty

He also discussed his song being played at the opening of Wednesday's first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

At the beginning of the broadcast hosted by Fox News, anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum made reference to the song, showed a video clip of Anthony singing, and then proceeded to ask the eight candidates on stage why they thought the song was resonating among the American populace.

"As we sit here tonight, the No. 1 song on the Billboard chart is called Rich Men North of Richmond. It is by a singer from Farmville, Virginia, named Oliver Anthony," MacCallum said. "His lyrics speak of alienation, a deep frustration with the state of government and of this country.

"Washington, D.C., is about 100 miles north of Richmond," she continued. "Why is this song striking such a nerve in this country right now?"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the highest polling candidate on stage, retorted first by blaming President Joe Biden and then saying that those "rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation."

"It was funny seeing it at the presidential debate because it's like, I wrote that song about those people, you know? So, for them to have to sit there and listen to that, it cracks me up," Anthony said, laughing. "It was kind of funny seeing the response to it. That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden; it's a lot bigger than Joe Biden.

"That song is written about the people on that stage and a lot more, too—not just them but definitely them."

He also mentioned vitriolic responses from individuals on the left side of the political spectrum, some who have claimed that Anthony espouses right-wing talking points by mentioning Epstein and it being a potential dog whistle to groups like QAnon.

The singer has stated that he "sits pretty dead-center down the aisle on politics," adding that politicians on both sides "serve the same master."

Anthony said Friday that those who have commented on or reacted to his videos online seem to come from diverse backgrounds culturally and politically, including many not even from the United States.

"It's not conservative people responding to the song; it's not even necessarily Americans responding to the song. I don't know that I've seen anything get such positive response from such a diverse group of people.

"I think that terrifies the people that I sing about in that song, and they've done everything they can the last two weeks to make me look like a fool, to spin my words, to try to stick me in a political bucket. And they can keep trying, but I'm just gonna keep on writing."

As of Friday afternoon, Anthony's personal video was viewed over 171,000 times.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC