What Oliver Anthony Said About Donald Trump on Joe Rogan

Overnight success Oliver Anthony has shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump and the qualities that made him liked across the country.

A former factory worker turned country singer, Anthony shot to fame in early August with his song "Rich Men North of Richmond," in which he took aim at welfare cheats, the obese and taxation, and made references to Jeffrey Epstein and QAnon.

Anthony, whose birth name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, first went viral when podcaster Joe Rogan shared a video of him performing the song on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was also played at the first Republican presidential candidate debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week.

Oliver Anthony warms up before a surprise performance at the Rock the Block street festival on August 26, 2023, in Farmville, Virginia. He spoke about Donald Trump on Joe Rogan's podcast. Samuel Corum/Getty Images North America

Rogan then invited the singer to appear on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where they spoke about a range of issues including politics.

The podcast host brought up a tweet by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and commented that she has a very formal way of speaking, or in his words "a very politician way of doing things," which he believed alienated regular people.

Anthony then chimed in with his thoughts about Trump.

"Maybe that's what attracted people to Trump... people like that rough, raw, authentic type of speech. It's not clean cut and it's not professional, but it's at least like you said even with Bernie (Sanders)... it's not polished. But at least what he's saying, you feel like at least he actually believes it," the singer said during the episode released on Thursday.

Sanders is a Democratic senator for Vermont and ran for the presidential nomination in 2016, losing out to Hillary Clinton.

NEW: Oliver Anthony and Joe Rogan call out Biden, Barack Obama & Hillary Clinton for their phony, flip-flopping history on certain issues.



Rogan went as far to say that 1990s Biden sounded a lot like a Proud Boy today.



Anthony also noted that people were attracted to Trump for… pic.twitter.com/fXjL9kSSfC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2023

Anthony also revealed how his newfound fame has allowed him to speak more about issues that concern him.

"I've waited for this opportunity to have a real conversation with somebody about whatever it is I am," he said, and explained people have been trying to assign an identity to him ever since he made it big.

"They want to sort of build this image of whatever it is that the person behind the song represents, for better or for worse."

After Rogan's tweet about "Rich Men North of Richmond," Anthony's Spotify subscriber numbers jumped from 374 to more than 4 million in just three weeks.

"I was thrilled at 300 and I'm thrilled today," Anthony wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "I'm beyond thankful for everyone."

Despite his newfound success, Anthony admitted he was not happy with "Rich Men North of Richmond" being used at the GOP presidential debate.

"It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I'm one of them," the singer said in a recent video

"It's aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we're buddies, and act like we're fighting the same struggle, like we're trying to present the same message.

"I've talked to hundreds of people the last two weeks. It seems like certain people want to just ride the attention of this song, to maybe make their own selves relevant—and that's aggravating as hell."