Culture

Oliver Anthony Slams Claim He 'Attacked' Conservatives—'The Left Is Evil'

By
Culture Oliver Anthony Instagram Country music Joe Rogan

Singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony has hit back at claims from some of his followers that he attacked conservatives in his lyrics.

Anthony's music has come under fire before, with his lyrics often linked to his lived experience or opinion, with one social media user claiming that Democrats werent buying his music.

He released the song "90 Some Chevy" on September 3 and the music video on his YouTube channel has already been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Oliver Anthony has defended his song lyrics
Oliver Anthony warming up for a performance at the Rock the Block street festival on August 26, 2023, in Farmville, Virginia. Anthony's music has come under fire from some conservatives who allege his lyrics hit out at them. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Anthony posted a short video teaser of the original song on his Instagram account over the Labor Day weekend which was met with mixed comments from his followers.

He captioned the post: "Y'all have a great Labor Day weekend!! Here's a newer one!"

Among the praise from some fans, questions popped up from concerned conservatives who needed clarification on some of his lyrics from his recent chart-topping single "Rich Men North of Richmond."

The song in question thrust him into the spotlight when podcaster Joe Rogan posted a clip on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A post shared by instagram

Lyrics in the song include: "These rich men north of Richmond. Lord knows they all just wanna have total control." Some thought that was a jab at conservative politicians.

Commenting on his new song, one social media user asked: "Dude why would you attack conservatives? How can you be a centrist? There's no leaning to the left, the left is evil."

The singer replied: "I was very clear that my comments were against corporate-owned politicians, not conservatives. Lol."

This prompted the poster of the remark to hit back: "Everyone's under the impression that you're attacking us, I hate politicians but how do we change anything if we don't want to get involved, you can't put this music out there and not expect people to listen, we don't weaponize anything, the left does that, we as Americans are identifying with everything you said in that song, I'm tired of the b******* that they're putting us through, we as conservatives need to be united."

Another said: "You need to clarify your comment about the Republican party and playing the song. I know that you know that you were talking about the Swamp. The RINOs (Republican in Name Only) and essentially most of the Democrats and even Bernie Sanders who owns three houses as a lifetime politician."

The Swamp is a derogatory nickname referring to Washington D.C.

Anthony replied: "I made a few posts clarifying it. I'm glad you understood what I meant."

Jumping to his defense, a fan pointed out: "You people need to grow the hell up. You think Left is the only problem? Most of the politicians are in bed with some sort of big money that works against the average Americans. If you think it's only one side, you need to wake up brother! Nothing is that simple."

His new song was a hit for others regardless of any alleged political alliances.

One individual wrote: "You are the voice people need right now. A voice to unite us all!"

"Thank you for sharing your voice with and for the people. Let's make America great again!" another shared.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
