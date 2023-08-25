No, Oliver Anthony's New Song Is Not Called 'Brink of War'

It's been a controversial summer for country music. First, Jason Aldean's hit "Try That in a Small Town" was accused of promoting racism and gun violence. Then earlier this month, singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony became an overnight sensation when his track "Rich Men North of Richmond" went viral.

Receiving over 34 million views on YouTube, the song rallies against welfare cheats, taxation, sex trafficking and the obese, and has earned the former factory worker a solid fan base—including podcaster Joe Rogan and Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Despite Anthony describing himself as "dead center" politically, rumors have started swirling that his song "I Want to Go Home" is called "Brink of War," suggesting that the track has a different message than the one he intended.

Singer and songwriter Oliver Anthony performs "Rich Men North of Richmond" on his Youtube channel. The singer has topped the charts and garnered high-profile fans for the song. Courtesy of Oliver Anthony Music

Since the video for the song dropped on August 22, several X users have reposted the footage using the incorrect title—including actor Antonio Sabato Jr.

"The patriotic sensation #OliverAnthony has released his new song: 'Brink of War,'" wrote X user @SebGorka.

"We're on the brink of the next world war...," said @PhilipBLee, quoting some of the song's lyrics. "So true. It resonates with me."

"If you haven't heard Oliver Anthony's new song - Brink of War - you need to," commented user TaraBull. "Where did this guy come from, and where has he been?"

However, political journalist Ed Krassenstein shared a lengthy post clarifying the track's message. Alongside the full lyrics, Krassenstein wrote: "Unlike what many people on social media are saying (particularly conservatives), the name of the song is not 'Brink of War.'"

Oliver Anthony drops new song, 'Brink of War'

pic.twitter.com/UqmIT5p0Tv — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) August 23, 2023

"To all those people on the left who are attacking Anthony over the lyrics of the song, you need to calm down. It's just a man singing about the perspectives and experiences of many farmers around America."

Since "Rich Men North of Richmond" began taking over the internet in August, Anthony has been under close scrutiny by social media, with everything from his accent—which he's been accused of faking—to his political beliefs being examined online.

After a playlist called "Videos that make your noggin bigger" was discovered on Anthony's YouTube account, the singer was accused of promoting antisemitic 9/11 conspiracy theories and other problematic views. While an interview with Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins seemed to fracture his conservative fanbase, with the Farmville, Virginia, resident saying diversity is what makes America "strong."

"We are the melting pot of the world," Anthony told Jenkins. "We need to learn to harness that and appreciate it and not use it as a political tool to keep everyone separate from each other."

