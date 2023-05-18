Olivia Wilde Blasted for Wearing Wedding Dress to Colton Underwood Wedding

Olivia Wilde is receiving backlash online after she wore a wedding dress to someone else's wedding as a joke.

The actress and director shared pictures from someone else's big day on her Instagram account, but the pictures were later shared across social media platforms where people weighed in on the social faux pas. While internet users reacted with negativity, one of the grooms has spoken out in Wilde's defense.

Wilde was attending the wedding of former NFL player turned reality TV star Colton Underwood. On May 13, Underwood married Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown, where Wilde gave a speech.

Olivia Wilde, pictured at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy, has divided opinions online for wearing a wedding dress top her friend's wedding.

"Wore a wedding dress just so I could make a joke about it in my toast," Wilde explained on her Instagram stories, showing a picture of herself attending Underwood and Brown's wedding. While the image drew derision from many online who saw the photo, Wilde's follow up picture shows the joke was appreciated.

"The grooms approved," she wrote over a still image of her hugging Underwood, next to Brown.

"Always trying to make it about her," New York City based photographer Steven T wrote on Twitter in response. His comments were echoed by many who referenced Wilde as "THAT girl."

"Why would you do that that's weird asf," verified Twitter user Ethan wrote.

While wearing white to someone else's wedding may be deemed socially unacceptable, she wasn't upstaging any bride as both grooms wore dark suits. Despite this, some social media users still had a problem.

"Doesn't matter that they're two grooms, it's drawing attention away from the couple and putting it on yourself," Twitter user @simplycarrie13 said. "If they didn't approve prior to the wedding it's a bad look."

Not everyone gave Wilde negative reviews for her look and her joke. "She's kinda funny for this idk," one social media user contributed, while another said she's "always serving."

Wilde's joke was certainly appreciated by one of the grooms as Brown shared a picture of Wilde on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night.

"There are friends... There are best friends... Then there is the mythical category of friend who when you mention there's no bride at your wedding wears a wedding dress to make her toast funnier," he wrote. "Let is be as awesome on the internet as it was in real life."

An image from Brown's Stories was shared by a Wilde fan account.

Brown and Underwood have both shared images and videos of their special day on their social media accounts.

Brown's defense of Wilde was backed up by some of her fans. "Funny thing about the Olivia Wilde hate is yall will always take offense in everything she does and say when yall are not even part of her circle," Twitter user @lifeitselff said and added: "Stop projecting on her."