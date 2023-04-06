One Tennessee Republican Votes Against Expelling Democrat Justin Jones

One Republican dissenter has voted against expelling Democratic Tennessee Representative Justin Jones one week after he was targeted by GOP lawmakers over his role in a gun control protest.

Last Thursday, the trio of lawmakers provoked the ire of Republican Speaker Cameron Sexton after breaching decorum by speaking out of turn and repeating a chant in support of gun control as a youth-led protest was taking part outside the chamber.

The demonstration came in the wake of Nashville's Covenant School shooting, which left three children and three adults dead and reignited the gun control debate across the nation.

Republican Representative Charlie Baum, who also serves as an economics professor at Middle Tennessee State University, was the lone Republican to vote against the expulsion on Thursday.

Republican Representative Sam Whitson was present during the vote but abstained. The other 72 Republicans who were at the hearing voted in favor of expelling the Democrat.

At the time of publication, lawmakers were continuing to debate whether to expel two more Democrats who took part in the demonstration, Representatives Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson.

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville gestures during a vote on his expulsion from the state legislature at the State Capitol Building on April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was expelled after he and two other Democratic reps led a protest at the Tennessee State Capital building in the wake of a mass shooting where three students and three adults were killed on March 27 at the Covenant School in Nashville. Seth Herald/Getty

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus told Newsweek earlier this week that it was "very likely" all three Democrats would be expelled due to the state House being heavily controlled by Republicans.

Hendrell also accused Sexton and GOP leadership of hypocrisy, arguing that Republican members had not been disciplined for behavior that was arguably far worse.

"There have been Republicans who've been arrested for bribery, who have committed crimes that stemmed from inside of the House," Hendrell said. "We didn't see this type of posturing towards them."

Newsweek has reached out via email to Baum for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.