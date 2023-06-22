Only Thing Golden Retrievers on a Walk Stop for Has Internet in Hysterics

A social media video of two golden retrievers reacting to their owner calling them for treats has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video features a montage of the dogs on different walks in different seasons, from the summer to winter, and on every single walk they stop and turn towards the owner at the mention of their command word for food.

As a breed, golden retrievers are highly food-motivated. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), they are relatively easy to train and respond well to examples of positive reinforcement, like being rewarded with a tasty treat after completing a trick.

"Golden retrievers are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train," the pet registry writes on its website. "They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood."

The TikTok post has been captioned: "Only coming for a treat." The two dogs, Sterling and Colin, live in Toronto with their owner.

While golden retrievers are intelligent and trainable, they are agreeable with a mild temper and typically adhere to commands and rules. Of course, in the instance shown in the video, tasty treats were involved, which would be sure the capture the attention of most dogs.

"[Golden retrievers] are serious workers at hunting and field work, as guides for the blind, and in search-and-rescue, enjoy obedience and other competitive events, and have an endearing love of life when not at work," the AKC writes online.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 20 by @LifeOfSterlingNewton, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 100,000 times and liked by over 48,000 TikTok users. More than 280 TikTokers have shared their amusement at the viral clip in the comments section below it.

One user spotted the pair's synchronized turn at their owner's mention of food.

"The synchronization," they wrote.

"Doesn't matter if it's for the treat .. they come when called," another added.

"This is amazing. My golden is so disciplined and amazing at coming back to me until outside and then she's deaf apparently," commented one user.

Another TikToker shared: "Oh wow this is impressive! They are in sync."

