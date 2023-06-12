Opening 2024 NBA Championship Odds for All 30 Teams

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with teammates after receiving the Most Valuable Player Trophy following game four of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The Denver Nuggets sent the Mile High City into euphoria on Monday night with a hard-fought Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, giving the Nuggets their first title in franchise history in the process.

Sportsbooks wasted no time establishing a power rankings of sorts for the 2023-24 NBA season, posting the 2024 NBA championship odds before the final whistle even sounded.

NBA Championship Odds 2024

Team Odds Denver Nuggets +500 Boston Celtics +550 Milwaukee Bucks +650 Phoenix Suns +850 Los Angeles Lakers +1200 Golden State Warriors +1200 Dallas Mavericks +1300 Philadelphia 76ers +1300 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Miami Heat +1800 Memphis Grizzlies +1900 Cleveland Cavaliers +2500 Sacramento Kings +3000 New Orleans Pelicans +3000 New York Knicks +4500 Atlanta Hawks +5000 Minnesota Timberwolves +5000 Toronto Raptors +6000 OKC Thunder +7000 Brooklyn Nets +9000 Portland Trail Blazers +10000 Houston Rockets +10000 Chicago Bulls +12000 Washington Wizards +15000 Orlando Magic +15000 Utah Jazz +15000 Indiana Pacers +15000 San Antonio Spurs +20000 Charlotte Hornets +40000 Detroit Pistons +50000

The Nuggets are slight favorites to repeat, sitting at +500 with the Boston Celtics (+550) and Milwaukee Bucks (+650) both nipping at their heels.

Denver started the 2022-23 season as roughly a +1700 bet to win the 2023 NBA title, meaning bettors who wagered $100 on the Nuggets at the start of the season wound up with a $1700 profit on Monday night.

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Free Agency, Draft Unlikely to Alter Landscape

While there are some notable names heading for free agency this offseason - including James Harden and Kyrie Irving - they are not the needle-movers they once were when it comes to NBA futures.

When odds on Harden's next team were released after the 76ers were knocked out of the postseason, the Houston Rockets - one of his former teams - was at the top of the list. The Rockets are currently +10000 longshots, and that likely factors in the potential of landing The Beard.

The consensus No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, is a 7'6 phenom, but he is not expected to come in and dominate for the draft lottery-winning San Antonio Spurs, at least not in year one.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Recent NBA Champions

Year NBA Champion 2023 Denver Nuggets 2022 Golden State Warriors 2021 Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Los Angeles Lakers 2019 Toronto Raptors 2018 Golden State Warriors 2017 Golden State Warriors 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers 2015 Golden State Warriors 2014 San Antonio Spurs

The Nuggets' 2023 title gave the Western Conference its seventh championship in the past ten years, and tenth in the past 15. The West is seen as the stronger, or at least more-balanced, conference overall by oddsmakers. Five of the top-seven favorites are from the West, with only the Bucks and Celtics cracking that septet from the East.

The third-favorite from the Eastern Conference is the Philadelphia 76ers at a distant +1300. The reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, barely crack the top ten at +1800.

FanDuel Sportsbook $2,500 NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.