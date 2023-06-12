Sports

Opening 2024 NBA Championship Odds for All 30 Teams

Nikola Jokic celebrating with Denver teammates
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with teammates after receiving the Most Valuable Player Trophy following game four of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The Denver Nuggets sent the Mile High City into euphoria on Monday night with a hard-fought Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, giving the Nuggets their first title in franchise history in the process.

Sportsbooks wasted no time establishing a power rankings of sorts for the 2023-24 NBA season, posting the 2024 NBA championship odds before the final whistle even sounded.

NBA Championship Odds 2024

TeamOdds
Denver Nuggets+500
Boston Celtics+550
Milwaukee Bucks+650
Phoenix Suns+850
Los Angeles Lakers+1200
Golden State Warriors+1200
Dallas Mavericks+1300
Philadelphia 76ers+1300
Los Angeles Clippers+1500
Miami Heat+1800
Memphis Grizzlies+1900
Cleveland Cavaliers+2500
Sacramento Kings+3000
New Orleans Pelicans+3000
New York Knicks+4500
Atlanta Hawks+5000
Minnesota Timberwolves+5000
Toronto Raptors+6000
OKC Thunder+7000
Brooklyn Nets+9000
Portland Trail Blazers+10000
Houston Rockets+10000
Chicago Bulls+12000
Washington Wizards+15000
Orlando Magic+15000
Utah Jazz+15000
Indiana Pacers+15000
San Antonio Spurs+20000
Charlotte Hornets+40000
Detroit Pistons+50000

The Nuggets are slight favorites to repeat, sitting at +500 with the Boston Celtics (+550) and Milwaukee Bucks (+650) both nipping at their heels.

Denver started the 2022-23 season as roughly a +1700 bet to win the 2023 NBA title, meaning bettors who wagered $100 on the Nuggets at the start of the season wound up with a $1700 profit on Monday night.

Free Agency, Draft Unlikely to Alter Landscape

While there are some notable names heading for free agency this offseason - including James Harden and Kyrie Irving - they are not the needle-movers they once were when it comes to NBA futures.

When odds on Harden's next team were released after the 76ers were knocked out of the postseason, the Houston Rockets - one of his former teams - was at the top of the list. The Rockets are currently +10000 longshots, and that likely factors in the potential of landing The Beard.

The consensus No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, is a 7'6 phenom, but he is not expected to come in and dominate for the draft lottery-winning San Antonio Spurs, at least not in year one.

Recent NBA Champions

YearNBA Champion
2023Denver Nuggets
2022Golden State Warriors
2021Milwaukee Bucks
2020Los Angeles Lakers
2019Toronto Raptors
2018Golden State Warriors
2017Golden State Warriors
2016Cleveland Cavaliers
2015Golden State Warriors
2014San Antonio Spurs

The Nuggets' 2023 title gave the Western Conference its seventh championship in the past ten years, and tenth in the past 15. The West is seen as the stronger, or at least more-balanced, conference overall by oddsmakers. Five of the top-seven favorites are from the West, with only the Bucks and Celtics cracking that septet from the East.

The third-favorite from the Eastern Conference is the Philadelphia 76ers at a distant +1300. The reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, barely crack the top ten at +1800.

