Opening Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl Favor the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles

Despite the 2023 Super Bowl only being at halftime, odds have been released for the 2024 Super Bowl, a.k.a. Super Bowl 58.

Unsurprisingly, this year's conference champions - the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles - are both among the top-five betting favorites in the opening Super Bowl 58 odds. They are joined by the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, all of whom reached at least the divisional round last season.

2024 Super Bowl Odds

Team Odds Implied Win Probability Kansas City Chiefs +600 14.29% Buffalo Bills +850 10.53% Philadelphia Eagles +900 10% Cincinnati Bengals +900 10% San Francisco 49ers +900 10% Dallas Cowboys +1500 6.25% Baltimore Ravens +1600 5.88% Los Angeles Chargers +2000 4.76% Green Bay Packers +2500 3.85% Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 3.85% Detroit Lions +2500 3.85% New York Jets +2500 3.85% Los Angeles Rams +3000 3.23% Miami Dolphins +3000 3.23% Cleveland Browns +3500 2.78% Denver Broncos +3500 2.78% New Orleans Saints +3500 2.78% Minnesota Vikings +4000 2.44% Las Vegas Raiders +4000 2.44% New York Giants +4000 2.44% Pittsburgh Steelers +5000 1.96% Carolina Panthers +5500 1.79% Washington Commanders +5500 1.79% New England Patriots +5500 1.79% Seattle Seahawks +5500 1.79% Chicago Bears +6000 1.64% Tennessee Titans +6500 1.52% Atlanta Falcons +7000 1.41% Tampa Bay Buccaneers +7500 1.32% Arizona Cardinals +28000 0.36% Houston Texans +28000 0.36% Indianapolis Colts +28000 0.36%

There is a significant drop off in the odds from the top five to the next tier. The top group ranges in odds from +600 to +900, while the sixth-favorite Dallas Cowboys are down at +1500.

At the other end of the list, there is another big gap between the bottom-three teams - Arizona, Houston, and Indianapolis, who are all +28000 - and the rest of the field, which starts with Tampa Bay at +7500.

The vast majority of the league (21 of 32 teams) reside between +2500 and +7500, with an implied win probability between 3.85% and 1.32%.

Chiefs sit a cut above the field

With reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in the prime of his career, Kansas City has opened as the +600 favorite to win Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs have captured three of the past four AFC Championships and won it all in 2018. They have a handful of meaningful impending free agents - including Orlando Brown Jr, Carlos Dunlap, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman - but the bulk of their starters should be intact heading into the 2023-24 season.

Last year's K.C. defense was also stacked with rookies who project to get better as sophomores (Bryan Cook, George Karlaftis, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, and Trent McDuffie). The Chiefs defense finished the 2022 regular season rated 17th in Defensive DVOA at Football Outsiders, a number that is likely to improve in 2023.

Kansas City's offense, meanwhile, was by far the most-efficient in the league per Football Outsiders thanks to Mahomes' award-worthy play.

Eagles, 49ers top teams in NFC

The only NFC teams in the top five are the two teams that met in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. The reigning NFC-champion Eagles and runner-up 49ers have both opened at +900.

Philadelphia and San Francisco also earned the top-two seeds in the NFC playoffs last year, finishing the regular season at 14-3 and 13-4, respectively, while posting the two best point differentials in the conference (+173 and +133). Other than the Dallas Cowboys (+125), no other team in the NFC had a point differential better than +26. Ten of the 15 teams in the top-heavy conference had a negative point differential.

AFC heavily favored over NFC

With the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys representing the only NFC teams shorter than +2500, the AFC winds up being a heavy favorite in the early Super Bowl 58 odds. Cumulatively, the implied win probability of the 16 teams in the AFC adds to 70%, while the 16 NFC teams are down at just 55%.

In the opening 2023 NFL MVP odds, all three +700 co-favorites - Mahomes, Buffalo's Josh Allen, and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow - all reside in the AFC, as well. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts is the top NFC option, opening as co-fifth-favorite at +1200.

If the Eagles hang on to their ten-point halftime lead in Super Bowl 57, expect their odds to repeat to get shorter before the night is over.

Super Bowl 58 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

