Last year, a single-parent teammate voiced a challenge at our company. While their income was double the average community individual's income (per census.gov), it still was not enough for the teammate to provide an accustomed lifestyle.

Between the cost of maintaining an individual household, health insurance, and daycare, the teammate felt they were on the "hamster wheel of life" — constantly running, but going nowhere.

As a small business owner, I was in jeopardy of losing "the right person for the job." As a team, we would have lost a values-driven, culture-fit family member. The hard part? No one did anything "wrong." Our company's base salary is higher than any area competitor's, and each teammate has the opportunity to earn an additional 50% annually. Not to mention, health, vision, dental, 401K, IRA, WFH Flex-Fridays, and more.

So...what's the problem, you ask? For a single parent, it still wasn't enough.

While daycare ate 42% of their income, and housing took another 40%, what were they to do?

As a parent, I empathized with their frustration. As a small business owner, I chose to acknowledge our teammate's challenge, mastermind with everyone, and create a trial-run solution.

For this challenge, we implemented a school-semester trial run of "Operation: Bye-Bye Babysitter." In a nutshell, we suggested that our teammate give two weeks' notice to their babysitter, pick up their own child from school each day, and bring the kiddo back to the office for the last three hours of each work day.

Was it ideal? No. Did it have the opportunity to disrupt our entire office? Yes. (Like the time the kiddo came down with the flu). Did the company "lose" money on the five hours per week the parent was the kiddo's taxi? Yes.

Did it allow a teammate to carry less stress? Yes. Did it allow a teammate to save money, and better provide for their family? Yes. Did the company "gain" loyalty, trust, and a culture that future candidates are envious of, and want to be part of? Yes. Did the company become a better place for its teammates to work? Yes.

At the end of the school-semester trial run, the findings for "Operation: Bye-Bye Babysitter" came down to:

• Company loss: Five productive hours each week, totaling one hundred eighty hours annually.

• Teammate gain: 25% of income saved, quality time with the kiddo, and the ability to assist with schoolwork.

• Company gain: A less-stressed teammate and hand-colored pictures gifted to us each week.

• Company future gain: Candidates competing for positions, and the "wow factor" among future job-seekers.

• Final verdict: The teammate's gain far outweighed the company's loss. "Operation: Bye-Bye Babysitter" is now available to all full-time teammates.

While this solution may not work for every business, I promise you, there is a creative solution that can.

I challenge each of you: Teammates, verbalize your challenge and offer your employer the opportunity to help create a solution. Employers, empathize with your teammates and consider asking your team to brainstorm creative solutions to the challenge. You may very well be surprised by what they come up with — I know I was!