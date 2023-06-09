Wildlife

Orcas Filmed Destroying Ship's Rudder in Shocking Clip: 'Surrounded'

By
Wildlife Orca Wildlife Ocean Animals

A captain whose ship was attacked by orcas off the south coast of Spain has shared shocking footage of the incident on social media.

Captain Dan Kriz was ambushed by a pod of orcas on April 15 while sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar, a region that has seen a dramatic increase in orca attacks in the past few years.

"We knew they may be somewhere, but nobody exactly knows for sure where they are at the moment," Kriz told Newsweek. "One of the boats before us was attacked closer to Morocco."

orca attack
Stills from video footage show the orcas ambushing a boat off the south coast of Spain in April. They specifically went after the ship's rudders. Catamaran Guru/www.catamaranguru.com/Instagram

He continued: "We were about to cross shipping lines and turning south to the Canary Islands when we felt like we got bad with a wave. It was only when the boat was hit a second time that he realized what was happening.

"My first reaction was 'Please! Not again,'" Kriz said.

Kriz was first ambushed by orcas in 2020 while sailing through the same stretch. "I was surrounded with a pack of eight orcas, pushing the boat around for about an hour," he said. "We were one of the first boats experiencing this very unusual orcas behavior."

This time, while Kriz was delivering a catamaran for the Florida-based company Catamaran Guru, the orcas seemed much more focused in their attack. "It didn't take them that long to destroy both rudders," he said. "Looks like they knew exactly what they are doing. They didn't touch anything else."

Read more

In the footage, shared to Instagram by Catamaran Guru, the orcas can be seen swimming up to the boat and swimming away with the pieces of broken rudder.

"After about 15 minutes, they left and we started motoring in the direction to Barbate," Kriz said. "Suddenly one big adult orca started chasing us. In a couple of minutes, she was under the boat, and that was when we realized there was still a little piece of fiberglass left and she wanted to finish the job. After that, we didn't see them anymore."

Kriz's encounter is one of several similar incidents that have occurred in the Strait of Gibraltar in the past few months. Some researchers believe they may be the result of a single, revenge-bent female teaching the rest of the pods to attack boats after being hit by one herself. Others believe that the whales might simply be playing or even practicing their hunting skills.

Whatever the reason, news of these encounters has generated fear in many sailors, who have begun to take weapons out on their ships to defend themselves against potential attacks.

"I'm strongly against harming the orcas," Kriz said. "Bottom line is, we are in their territory."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC