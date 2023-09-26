Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Values Deion Sanders' Impact on College Football

Statements from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before and after Saturday's 42-6 obliteration of Colorado reveal what happens when an enterprising coach embraces the eyes that come with competition against Deion Sanders.

Lanning allowed ESPN's cameras to capture some of his pregame speech moments before his Ducks emerged from the locker room inside Autzen Stadium. He took umbrage with the attention the Buffaloes were getting before the game and utilized it as a motivation tool. "They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins" was Lanning's battle cry heard during the ESPN pregame preview.

At his weekly press conference Monday, Lanning had more to say about Sanders.

"I'm also grateful and can clearly acknowledge the attention that we got this Saturday, in large part, was due to Deion and what he's doing to college football," Lanning told reporters. "If anybody can't see what he's done for college football and how he's bringing excitement to college football, you're crazy."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks walks on the field against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. Lanning praised Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Tom Hauck/Getty Images

ESPN's video of Lanning's comments posted to X got over 12 million views. According to SportsMediaWatch, the game averaged a 5.2 rating and 10.03 million viewers on ABC. The site also notes that all four of Colorado's games this season are in the top 10 most watched through Week 4.

With all of the eyes on Oregon, Lanning didn't let up. He kept his starters in the game well into the fourth quarter. Rather than settling for a field goal on fourth and goal with a 35-point lead, Oregon converted a touchdown. If that wasn't enough, he tried another fourth down with a 42-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

In fairness to Lanning, he wasn't the only one engaging in pregame trash talk. Oregon released a video showing Colorado players talking trash to the Ducks before the game. Lanning isn't the first coach to take shots at Prime since he started his college coaching career at Jackson State.

Several coaches, including most recently Jay Norvell at Colorado State, failed at their attempts to win a verbal battle against Sanders. What separates Lanning from the rest is his team had enough talent to silence the Buffaloes.

"We're playing to win the game," Lanning said. "My guys felt a way about a group stomping on the 'O'. They felt a certain way about guys talking to them in the pregame. I'm proud of those guys because what they decided to do is talk with their pads."

Coach Prime's team is a draw as evidenced by the massive ratings on their games over the first four weeks of the season. With ESPN's cameras rolling in their locker room, no leap to say that Lanning knew people would be watching, and why.

"He's done a lot for the game. He's building something over there," said the Ducks' coach. "I think that's clear. There's no secret there. But it wouldn't matter if I was playing my 10-year-old son on the other sideline. I'm going to do everything I can to win."

Nubyjas Wilborn is Newsweek reporter based in Auburn, Alabama. Wilborn joined Newsweek in 2023 after winning the 2022 National Sports Media Association Award in Alabama for his coverage of the Auburn athletic department. He is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. You can get in touch with Nubyjas Wilborn by emailing at n.wilborn@newsweek.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC