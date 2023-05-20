Oregon's Senate in Turmoil Amid GOP Walkout

The Oregon Senate is at a standstill with more Republicans joining a boycott that has thrown the state legislature into turmoil.

Six more senators have joined the walkout, bringing the total number of stay-away GOP senators to 10.

The boycott has paralyzed the state government and, under senate rules, the action has left all 10 GOP senators ineligible at the next election. All have reached their 10th unexcused absence from the session, which is the threshold at which lawmakers are disqualified from serving their next term. The now two-week walkout means the Senate has been unable to reach a quorum and has subsequently been gridlocked.

The latest six absent lawmakers join four others — Sens. Daniel Bonham, Dennis Linthicum, Cedric Hayden and Brian Boquist, a former Republican who is now a registered Independent — who each reached their 10th unexcused absence earlier this week.

The six were named as Lynn Findley, Bill Hansell, Tim Knopp, Art Robinson, Kim Thatcher, and Suzanne Weber.

Republicans say they're protesting the "readability" of several bills currently up for debate, but Democrats say the reason for their walkout is to keep those particular bills from passing.

Picture of The Oregon State Capitol Building. Six more senators reached their 10th unexcused absence from the session. Jordan McAlister/Getty Images

The bills would impact issues such as abortion, gender-affirming health care, and gun control.

Senate President Rob Wagner, the Lake Oswego Democratic lawmaker appointed in 2018, said: "I think a lot of people's faith in Oregon's democracy was shaking today.

"If the voters wanted different policies, they would have voted that way. That is how a democracy works," Wagner said, according to the Salem Statesman Journal. "This walkout must end. The people of Oregon desire it. Democracy demands it."

Wagner said the legislature has never had to navigate a situation where members were constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.

He added: "This is a little bit of new ground for us. So, I think we need an opportunity to kind of catch our breath, talk to our caucus, talk to the House, you know, and kind of figure out what, what the other tools exist."

Wagner said he's not willing to convert any of the Republican senators' unexcused absences to excused as part of the negotiations.

"I will not be using that tool," Wagner said.

In a statement, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said the Republicans are "engaged in a peaceful, Constitutional protest."

"While Democrats are laser-focused on the issues that do nothing but divide, we are focused on the real issues Oregonians care most about: homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education," Knopp said.

The Senate is adjourned until 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Newsweek has reached out to Senate President Rob Wagner via his contact form to ask if he has any further comment.