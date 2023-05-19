Shock as Oregon Woman Finds Alligator in Her Driveway

A woman in Oregon called authorities after spotting a trespasser in her driveway—an alligator.

The woman, who lives in the city of Grants Pass, spotted the surprise visitor early Monday morning and reported the animal to the local police department. Authorities responded to the scene where they found that there was indeed an alligator in the woman's driveway, much to their shock.

Grants Pass Officer Jason Kopp told Newsweek that while the department often receives animal calls, there was some skepticism regarding reports of the alligator. In the United States, alligators are found in the coastal wetlands of the Southeast—not the Pacific Northwest.

Grants Pass Police Department officers pose with the alligator they removed from a woman's driveway. The animal was later relocated to a sanctuary in Salem, Oregon. Grants Pass Police Department

"We deal with animal complaints quite often," Kopp said. "Our valley is surrounded by woods and agricultural areas—calls regarding a bobcat, cougar, bear, deer, or other wild animals are common. We also receive calls about farm animals, like horses, goats, pigs, and the like getting loose. This was different.

"Typically when we get a call from someone about an alligator 'staring at me in my driveway,' we're considering the person may be under the influence, or having a mental health crisis. But when an EMT with our ambulance service drove by and confirmed, multiple officers ran (literally) to their cars to see the animal in the open," he said.

Officers attempted to contact animal control and the Oregon State Police game wardens but they were not available at the time. As a result, they decided to take matters into their own hands, making sure to wear padded gloves.

"Using the knowledge we gained from watching animal shows, like The Crocodile Hunter, we decided to wrangle it ourselves," Kopp said. "I used one of our catch poles around its head to keep it from moving away. It reared back and hissed, opening its jaws to display some small, but intimidating teeth. It was only a 3-foot gator, but it was incredibly strong."

"Once we had the catch pole secured around its neck, I straddled its back and held its head still while another officer taped its jaws. I'm a fairly large person, and the alligator was still difficult to hold still. I have a new respect for the strength of these animals. Once its jaws were made safe we carried it to a patrol car. It was fairly docile after that," he said.

After capturing the alligator, officers notified the Oregon State Police, which contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). The ODFW assumed the investigation, and the animal was re-homed to a sanctuary in Salem, Oregon.

Following the capture, a member of the police department recognized the alligator from a local person's social media page, though did not specify who it was.

"It was confirmed to have escaped its enclosure and walked just a few blocks away," Kopp said.

In Oregon, a license is required to own and provide care for such animals. In Grants Pass, alligators are considered an "exotic animal" and it is prohibited to own them under the city's municipal code. Citizens who receive licenses to own such animals are typically from educational organizations or animal sanctuaries.

The person who was housing the alligator that escaped in Grants Pass did not have a license, Kopp said.

Update 05/19/23, 9:18 a.m. ET: This article was updated to confirm that the person who had the alligator did not have the proper permit.