Who Is Oscar Sanchez Garcia? Dallas Man Arrested Amid Serial Killer Fears

A 25-year-old Texas man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three women over the past four months, according to police.

Oscar Sanchez Garcia was arrested by the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday. Authorities were able to piece together details regarding the three deaths to conclude their homicides may be connected, according to a blog post from the Dallas Police Department.

Sanchez Garcia is expected to be charged with three counts of murder. A motive for the alleged attacks was also not provided by the police department.

The first victim was identified by police as Kimberly Robinson, 60, who was found deceased on April 22 in the 200 block of Sante Fe Avenue. Cherish Gibson, 25, was identified as the second victim. Her body was found on June 24 in the same block.

The latest victim has not been identified but is an adult female who was located on July 15 in the 800 block of Brazos Street.

Authorities were able to confirm that at least two of the victims had ties to prostitution.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public safety, the department wants to inform this population of this trend." police stated.

The Dallas Police Department updated its blog post on Thursday stating that its preliminary investigation had identified Sanchez Garcia as the suspect. The post did not state what evidence was gathered against him, however.

Bianca Davis, the CEO of New Friends New Life, an organization fighting human trafficking and sexual exploitation, spoke to Dallas news station NBC 5 about the attacks and her overall concern about similar incidents.

"Undoubtedly, we serve women there. So, we were so concerned and looked at the names to see if it was one of our women," Davis told NBC 5. "They talk about being strangled, being assaulted, being abused and wondering if this is the night that will be my last night. The danger is still out there. But at least in this case, that's one less woman who will suffer this fate."

The Sex Workers Outreach Project -USA (SWOP), a national social justice organization dedicated to ending violence towards those in the sex industry, has spoken about the realities of violence against prostitutes.

On its education page, the organization says that "the overwhelming majority of sex worker clients do not perpetrate violence against sex workers," but rather "individuals who pose as clients, law enforcement officers and a very small proportion of clients."

The organization also stated that those who attack sex workers do not fear repercussions and for a variety of reasons, many sex workers do not report sexual or physical assaults to law enforcement.