The 2023 Oscar nominations were revealed on Tuesday, January 24, celebrating the best films and performances of the year.

A total of 10 films were shortlisted for best picture, and viewers that are interested in catching up on every film ahead of the 95th Academy Awards will have the chance to do so, thanks to streaming services and theaters.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Kimmel on hosting duties.

Here is everything that film fans need to know.

How to Stream Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár and Every Oscar Best Picture Nominee

The 10 films that were nominated for best picture were revealed to be All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

A lot of these films are available to watch on a streaming platform or available as physical media, such as DVD or Blu-ray. Some are still being shown in theaters for those interested in a cinematic experience.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which received 11 nominations in total, is available to stream on Prime Video, Hulu, and Showtime.

All Quiet on the Western Front is a Netflix original, and the World War I drama is available to watch on their streaming service

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the top-performing films of 2022 so its theatrical run was extended much longer than the average 90-day window, but it was finally released on Paramount+ on December 22.

Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the King of Rock 'n Roll, can be viewed on HBO Max, while Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin was released on Disney+ as part of the platform's Star hub.

Steven Spielberg's new film The Fabelmans is available to rent digitally on Apple TV and Prime Video. As a Universal film it is expected to be released on their streaming platform Peacock in the near future, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Avatar: The Way of Water, Tár, and Women Talking are currently only available to watch in theaters across the U.S. James Cameron's Avatar sequel is expected to be released on Disney+, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Triangle of Sadness was released in theaters in September 2022, and although the film has now left cinemas it is not yet available to stream or rent digitally.