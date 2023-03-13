The Oscars Screwed Up the Most Viral Moment of the Night

Everything Everywhere All at Once's momentous success at Sunday's 95th Academy Awards will be talked about for years to come. However, TV viewers were robbed of a full view of a notably touching reunion on the night.

The movie dominated the 2023 Academy Awards, winning seven of the 11 awards it was nominated for. The result meant that films like The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis and The Fabelmans emerged from Hollywood's biggest night empty-handed.

Directed by the duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and starring a core Asian cast that included Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, the film has been a gamechanger for Asian filmmaking and representation in Hollywood.

On Sunday, proceedings closed out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Harrison Ford announcing the best picture category. Everything Everywhere All at Once was named the victor, sealing its success on what had proved to be a record-breaking night.

And while there was much to be inspired by with the inevitable speeches that followed and the elation of cast members as they stood onstage at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, TV viewers missed out on a key moment that has set social media ablaze.

After learning of the win, Quan, 51, who was earlier named best supporting actor, struggled to contain his excitement. He took to the stage and saw Ford, 80, with whom he had co-starred in the 1984 classic Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Jumping around and pointing to the star-studded audience, Quan made his way toward Ford and shared a warm embrace with him. He then kissed the veteran actor on the cheek. It was a wonderful moment—but TV viewers missed out on getting a clear view.

Ke Huy Quan freaks out and hugs his ‘Indiana Jones’ co-star Harrison Ford as #EverythingEverywhere wins best picture at the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/nXh700iKbe — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 13, 2023

The moment was shared by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, with the footage contrasting greatly with broadcaster ABC's. In the telecast, the shot was wide as the two actors started their embrace. It was on the wrong side to catch Quan kissing Ford.

By the time the shot was corrected and moved to the other side, which would have captured Quan's face as the two embraced, the moment was all but over. Instead, the actors were shown celebrating with one another, post-hug.

Ke Huy Quan hugging Harrison Ford on stage after EEAO won Best Picture pic.twitter.com/jyPxXZWIh7 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2023

Their embrace was also captured by Getty photographers on hand for the event. Viewers who sat through the night's proceedings instead were forced to head to the internet to see the moment, which echoed an Indiana Jones scene.

E! News shared a photo of Ford and Quan in their 1984 movie on Twitter. An accompanying caption read: "A full circle moment for Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan at the #Oscars."

A full circle moment for Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan at the #Oscars. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3Ij846mobL — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2023

A number of other fans also shared similar photo compositions of the two hugging as they expressed their appreciation of the moment.

In their Indiana Jones film, Ford took on the titular role, while Quan portrayed Short Round, a young orphan in Shanghai, who helped Jones escape from gangster Lao Che.

"It was one of the happiest times of my life," Quan told U.K. newspaper The Guardian in November of working on the movie, which was shot in Sri Lanka, China, the U.K. and U.S.

While spending time in a hotel swimming pool between shooting scenes, Ford noticed that future The Goonies star Quan couldn't swim and offered to teach him.

"That's how we bonded," Quan said. "Everybody was so friendly. That was the kind of set that George [Lucas, the film series' creator] and Steven [Spielberg, director] would run. There was never any screaming. There was always laughter and peace."

Quan added that he reunited with Ford at Disney's D23 fan expo in Anaheim, California, in September. The American was there to promote the fifth Indiana Jones film, while Quan was on hand for a Marvel presentation. While relaxing in the green room, Quan said, somebody informed him that Ford was outside.

"I hadn't seen him for 38 years," added Quan. "As I got closer, my heart started pounding because I didn't know if he was going to recognize me. He looked at me and said: 'Are you Short Round?' I was immediately transported back to when I was a little kid. I said: 'Yes, Indy.' He said: 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

Spielberg, 76, was also on hand to witness Quan's victory at Sunday's Oscars, with cameras showing the filmmaker smiling in the audience.

"I ran up to Steven Spielberg, and he gave me a big hug, and he put his arms around me and he said, 'Ke, you are now an Oscar-winning actor.' And hearing him say that meant the world to me, and I still cannot believe it. I mean, wow."

Per Entertainment Weekly, Quan told reporters backstage at the Oscars that Spielberg continues to send him gifts every Christmas.

"He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me," the actor said. "Every time I needed help, he's always there."