Ostrich Outed As Ring Thief in Hilarious Clip After Woman Discovers Video

A social-media video of an ostrich stealing a woman's ring has left the internet in hysterics. The woman, who had "looked everywhere" for the ring, discovered exactly where it had wound up when scrolling back through her own camera roll.

She was stunned to find a video of herself from months prior feeding ostriches at what looks to be a farm, because on closer inspection she realized that one of the ostriches had nabbed the ring while she was hand-feeding it.

The video features a slow-motion version of the video, in which the ring can be seen toppling from the woman's finger into the ostrich's mouth.

"When you look everywhere for your lost ring and find the truth in a video that you grabbed," the woman wrote across the post.

The video has been viewed over 4.1 million times since it was first shared to TikTok on September 5 by @BikeArth_. The ring-theft appears to have occurred on a farm in South Africa, although the video's creator has stated on her profile that she's traveling around the world on a backpacking tour.

The video had been captioned: "Where did i loose my ring? The truth is in a video I took".

Two species of ostrich exist, the common ostrich and the Somali ostrich, the latter of which is potentially vulnerable to extinction. According to data collated by AZ Animals, no more than 150,000 of the animal, which as its name suggests is native to Africa, remain in the wild.

A stock image of a group of ostriches. A viral video has shown TikTokers how an ostrich stole a woman's ring while being fed by her. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 5, the TikTok post has been liked by over 508,000 users and commented on more than 1,000 times. Plenty of TikTokers have shared their amusement and their own funny takes at the viral moment in the comments section.

One user shared a similar experience with other TikTokers. "This happened to my mom's wedding ring at the zoo! The staff had to monitor and called us when the ring became available for pick up," they wrote.

"Ok but why does it look like it knew what it was doing," another user added.

"Oh my God I'm screaming how did you even realize this," shared a different user.

A fourth TikToker commented: "Pretty sure that means you guys are married now".

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @BikeArth_ for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.