The Pogues are back and this time the group of plucky teens are going to have a whole host of new characters to contend with in Season 3.

Netflix's teen hit explores the adventures of working class locals (known as Pogues) who try to solve various mysteries together, while contending with the affluent residents (known as Kooks) and other adversaries in North Carolina.

Season 3 will find certain characters going on the run after their experiences at the end of Season 2, and the group is set to encounter difficulties both at home and in the Bahamas.

'Outer Banks' Season 3 Cast: Every New and Returning Character

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline will reprise their roles as John B Routledge and Sarah Cameron respectively, and their characters will be on the run, as previously mentioned.

Joining the duo are series regulars Madison Bailey (Kiara Carrera), Jonathan Daviss (Pope Heyward), and Rudy Pankow (JJ Maybank). The trio will be dealing with their own issues at home, where they uncover a new secret.

Other actors who are expected to return to the franchise are Austin North, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant who play Topper Thornton, Ward Cameron and Cleo respectively. Drew Starkey also returns in the role of Rafe Cameron.

Deadline reported on the third season's new cast members in June 2022, and it was confirmed that Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo and Lou Ferrigno Jr. had signed on for the newest episodes.

The publication confirmed that McQueen would take on the role of Carlos Singh, who was described as "a smart yet ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own," while Palomo is to play a new Pogue named Sofia who is secretly hoping to one day make it as a Kook.

Ferrigno Jr., meanwhile, takes on the role of Singh's top security guard and enforcer named Ryan, who is said to be "young and hungry" for success.

Has 'Outer Banks' Been Renewed for Season 4?

Season 3 of Outer Banks may have only just come out on the streaming platform but Netflix has already confirmed the show's future.

On February 18, it was announced at a fan event for the show, named Poguelandia, that the drama had been renewed for a fourth season ahead of Season 3's return.

Showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement, per Variety: "Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular.

"The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

Outer Banks Seasons 1 to 3 are out on Netflix now.