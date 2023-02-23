'Outer Banks' Season 4 Expected Release Date—What We Know So Far

Outer Banks Season 3 landed on Netflix on Thursday, and fans are no doubt already wondering about the next chapter in the Pogues story.

Luckily, those fans will be happy to learn that Netflix has confirmed the show's future past this new set of episodes.

Netflix's teen hit explores the adventures of working class locals (known as Pogues) who try to solve various mysteries together, while contending with the affluent residents (known as Kooks) and other adversaries in North Carolina.

Season 3 finds John B. Routledge (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) going on the run after their experiences at the end of Season 2, and the group is set to encounter difficulties both at home and in the Bahamas.

Has 'Outer Banks' Been Renewed for Season 4?

Season 3 of Outer Banks may have only just dropped on the streaming platform but Netflix has already confirmed its future.

Earlier this month, it was announced at a fan event for the show called Poguelandia that the drama had been renewed for another season ahead of Season 3's return.

Showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement, per Variety: "Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular.

"The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

Cline shared a post on Instagram about the Season 4 news on Monday, writing: "Words can't even begin to describe. Yesterday was so special.

"I'm beyond grateful to @netflix, to this cast and crew, and mostly to each and every one of y'all who have watched and loved obx and to everyone who showed up to poguelandia yesterday!!!! Thank you thank you thank you a million times thank you #obx4."

In a further statement shared with Netflix's TUDUM site, the showrunners added: "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks.

"Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

When is Outer Banks Season 4 Expected to Be Released?

Netflix has not confirmed an official release date for Outer Banks Season 4, but fans may be able to guess it from the time that past seasons premiered.

Outer Banks Season 3 was first announced in December 2021, and the new episodes were released in February 2023.

If we factor in the time it takes to film a season and go through the pre-production stages, such as editing and doing ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement), then it could again take two years between this season and the next.

Outer Banks Season 3 is out on Netflix now.