Outlander Stars Dish on 'Epic' Season 7 at Tribeca Film Festival

Dinna Fash Sassenach—the Frasers are back for Starz' Outlander season 7 and the cast promises it's the best since the beloved first season.

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and the Outlander cast lined the red carpet for the Season 7 world premiere at New York City's Tribeca Film Festival and shared the scoop on what's going down at Fraser's Ridge.

Outlander Season 7 World Premiere Red Carpet
David Berry, Caitríona Balfe, John Bell, Sophie Skelton, Charles Vandervaart, Richard Rankin, Izzy Meikle-Small, Sam Heughan and Joey Phillips attend Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival at OKX Theatre at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on June 09, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ

The jam-packed first episode, "A Life Well Lost," picks up where season six left off: Claire's in jail, Jamie is racing to find her and someone is ready to die to save her. The costumes, sets and history don't disappoint as the show creeps into the Revolutionary War. Executive producer Maril Davis calls this season "epic" with the return of some historical figures and some new faces.

Balfe and Heughan have taken on increasing roles since the time traveling saga began nearly a decade ago, both serving as executive producers on episode one. Balfe also makes her directorial debut this season.

"As the season goes on... there's a couple of episodes where just like the shock of 'what is happening' and having to go back and reading it in the book and being like, 'OK, wait how do we do this?'" Balfe explained during a panel following the screening. "There's lots of things this season that are like that."

"So much happened just now in this episode," Heughan said. "Episode two... there's some amazing scenes. So many things happen there that really, I guess, moves the story along and changes everything for the Frasers."

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe at Tribeca
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attends the "Outlander" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 09, 2023 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The Fraser family is also growing, as Brianna and Roger prepare to welcome a new baby. When asked by panel moderator ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee about what scene the stars would like to shoot one more time or change, Skelton answered, giving birth.

"And I wouldn't have these two next to me!" she said, pointing to Heughan and Rankin. "You cannot ask for better support!" Rankin joked.

Outlander panel at Tribeca Film Festival
Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton and Sam Heughan speak on stage during Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival at OKX Theatre at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on June 09, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ

This season is packed with 16 episodes, and after one more Droughtlander, the series will conclude with the eighth and final season. So what's next? Heughan wants to keep some of Jamie's clothes and boots.

"Mark me... I'm on the last day of shooting, I'm gonna walk off set and I'm gonna just keep walking," he said. "I'm not going to get undressed, I'm gonna wear 14 sets of clothes, all of Jamie's clothes are going to be in my wardrobe."

Still, fans aren't ready for the end; one asked about a potential post-series film. Davis left the door open, joking, "it depends if we keep everyone alive. Just kidding, we would never do that to you Diana," gesturing to Outlander author Diana Gabaldon in the audience, who is currently writing the tenth novel.

Outlander Author Diana Gabaldon
Author Diana Gabaldon attends Outlander Season 7 World Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival at OKX Theatre at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on June 09, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for STARZ

"For any show to even get to seven seasons is incredible, to have kept the loyal fans, we are so appreciative," Skelton said.

Outlander Season 7 premieres Friday, June 16 on Starz.

