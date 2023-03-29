Outrage as Woman Throws Away $700 Birthday Gift From Dad: 'Ugly'

A woman refusing to apologize after giving away an expensive gift from her father has sparked fury online.

In a post to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum, user u/standmixerthrowaway explained that her dad had bought her a stand mixer for her 24th birthday.

The model was a top-of-the-line grey KitchenAid, costing around $700. Unfortunately, the poster was not a fan of the gift.

"I did NOT ask for this and honestly I freaking hate the color as it does not match anything in my place and it's also too big," she wrote.

A stock photo of a woman wiping down a black and silver stand mixer.

She gave the KitchenAid to a friend, and her boyfriend purchased a smaller black stand mixer for her apartment instead.

However, her dad came to visit and noticed his gift had been replaced. She told him that she "thought the grey was ugly" and gave it away, shocking her father.

"[He] said the grey standmixer had cost a lot and that he thought I would have liked it," she said.

"I said if he would have been more observant, he would have known that I absolutely hate the color grey (it's my least favorite color) and everyone in my life who knows me knows that."

Her mom called the next day and told her to apologize for hurting her dad's feelings and "throwing away" his thoughtful birthday gift.

"I don't think that's necessary," she said.

"I think after my dad gave me the stand mixer, it became mine and I could do anything with it."

Reddit users were unimpressed with the poster's behavior, with the story receiving almost 13,000 upvotes and nearly 7,000 comments.

A stock photo of an older man yelling at his adult daughter, who is ignoring him.

What To Do if You Receive a Gift You Hate

Everyone will receive an unwanted gift at some point, but there are ways to make the situation less awkward.

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts said it's still important to show your appreciation.

"Smile, say thank you and how much you will enjoy the gift," she told Newsweek.

"Don't forget to send a thank you note within 48 hours so the message is not forgotten."

If you don't like the item, then passing it along is fine—but never regift within your social circle.

"If it's a gift that you would not give to anybody else, then don't," Grotts said.

"[However], a donation to a charity will be appreciated."

'Absolutely Bizarre'

In a poll, Redditors voted standmixerthrowaway "YTA" or "You're the A******" in the situation.

"I cannot imagine being so entitled that the color of an expensive machine would be the reason I'd give it away," said RandomCoffeeThoughts.

"It was $700! If you didn't want it, you could have kindly said 'no thank you' instead of giving away something that cost a lot of money," wrote CourtOk3082.

"You should apologize for being an absolute brat to your father and pay him back the cost," commented Pocket4129.

"At age 24, expecting people in your life to know your least favorite color is absolutely bizarre," said Notmappedout.

A stock photo of a disappointed woman opening a gift box.

JustKindaHappened agreed, writing: "Even if he doesn't read your mind and know your taste, he does know he loves you."

In an update, the poster said she'd taken the ruling into consideration and would be apologizing to her father.

"Literally everyone I'm close with (except my dad I guess) knows I HATE grey. It's almost a running joke at this point," she added.

"I didn't think it was such a big deal. But clearly I'm wrong."

Newsweek reached out to u/standmixerthrowaway for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

