Over 1,700 Flights Canceled, 3,000 Delayed Monday Amid Deadly Arctic Storm

A deadly winter storm continues to wreak havoc for travelers after the busy holiday weekend, as airlines again canceled hundreds of flights across the country Monday.

More than 1,700 flights within, into or out of the United States were already canceled as of 11 a.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Another 3,000 flights have been delayed.

Travel issues as a result of the arctic blast are plaguing airports across the country, with the most cancellations and delays reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Denver International, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall and Chicago Midway International delays Monday, FlightAware shows.

Denver International has been hit especially hard as the storm dumped snow and brought freezing temperatures. Southwest Airlines remains in a "state of operational emergency" for a third day at Denver International, KDVR-TV reported, adding that some are waiting at least an hour and a half to check a bag. Hundreds of unclaimed bags from the chaotic holiday weekend were seen lined up on and near conveyer belts Monday morning.

Hazardous weather forced Buffalo Niagara International Airport to close Friday, as airport officials said high winds caused snow drifts and low visibility. The airport is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed in western New York. As of Monday, 25 storm-related fatalities have been confirmed by the Eric County Medical Examiner's office, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. Some were found dead in cars or outside as hazardous conditions and impassable roads halted rescue efforts.

"The rescue team was rescuing rescuers," Poloncarz said during a Sunday news conference. "It was so horrible."

Hundreds of unclaimed bags left from the flight chaos here at DIA. Most of which appear to have Southwest tags @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/rXp7tHPGQB — Kristen Chapman (@KChapmanReports) December 26, 2022

On the roads, a travel ban remains in effect across Buffalo on Monday, the Buffalo Police Department said, warning, "please do not drive at this time or you could face a summons."

Video shows cars buried in snow on city roads Monday as some areas received more than 4 feet, the National Weather Service reported. New York State Police tweeted that it is assisting "snow removal crews with search and rescue."

While more snow is in the forecast for the Buffalo area, temperatures will warm up this week.