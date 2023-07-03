Over 200 Cows Found Dead From Suspected Poisoning at Ranch

Around 240 cows have been found dead at a cattle ranch in Argentina from suspected poisoning.

The incident occurred at a farm near the city of Curuzú Cuatiá, in the northeastern province of Corrientes, Argentine newspaper La Nación reported.

The cause of death has been attributed to nitrate poisoning, which is sometimes seen in livestock, particularly ruminants like cows. Nitrates are compounds consisting of nitrogen and oxygen atoms found naturally in the soil, air and water. Nitrates are used in agriculture as fertilizer and for various other industrial applications.

Nitrate poisoning results from the excess consumption of nitrates from plants or water or through ingestion of nitrate-containing fertilizers, according to the Merck Manual.

Toxic levels of nitrates can accumulate whenever the normal growth of plants is disrupted by such factors as drought, hail or frost.

Symptoms of lethal nitrate poisoning in animals may include labored breathing, frothing at the mouth, increased heart rate, weakness, diarrhea, frequent urination, incoordination and convulsions, according to the Department of Agriculture and Resource Development in Manitoba, Canada. In these cases, death can occur in three to four hours.

A stock image shows a dead cow lying on the ground. Around 240 cows have been found dead at a cattle ranch in Argentina, likely as a result of nitrate poisoning. iStock

Sublethal doses may result in symptoms such as loss of appetite, decreased milk production, delayed growth, vitamin A deficiency, increased susceptibility to infection and abortion.

The suspected case of nitrate poisoning among the 240 cattle in Argentina occurred in a region of the country that has been experiencing drought conditions.

The Argentine National Agricultural Technology Institute (INTA) has said that such conditions can lead to a greater concentration of nitrates in the plants that the cows eat.

"These are nitrogenous compounds found in the soil and in the water that are absorbed by plants and converted into plant proteins. In conditions of water deficit, the plants are loaded with nitrates, which can reach toxic concentrations," INTA said.

The accumulation of nitrates is more common in some plants than others. In addition, this accumulation can increase when nitrogen fertilizers are applied.

The farm that was affected contains around 900 cattle, and not all of them were affected by the nitrate poisoning. But the resulting economic loss due to the death of the 240 cows is estimated to be around $24 million Argentine pesos, or roughly $93,000.

The provincial government of Corrientes has launched a campaign to warn farmers about the possible risks to their livestock amid the current drought.

Last May, a similar incident occurred in the neighboring province of Entre Ríos, where around 200 cattle died after consuming forage containing excess nitrates.

