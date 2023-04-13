Today's leadership must navigate a range of challenges, including quickly shifting market conditions, changing consumer preferences, and fluctuating government policies. As a result, senior leaders are often overwhelmed by the pressures they face and plagued with feelings of imposter syndrome — a deep-seated sense of not being good enough to be in their position.

The feeling of being an imposter is not limited to just the lower levels in an organization. Senior leaders can also be affected by this issue: according to a survey of executives, 57% of them reported that starting in a new role was one of the most common triggers for feelings of self-doubt.

And the impacts continue; 49% of those leaders stated that they felt overwhelmed when conducting meetings with their team, and 44% felt anxious when giving presentations.

The worst part? Imposter syndrome can often lurk in the background, silently affecting your ability to be confident in your decision-making and lead effectively. If left unchecked, it can harm morale, team dynamics, and overall performance.

So how can senior leaders cope with these feelings of imposter syndrome? Here are actionable tips that you can put in place today to recognize and combat imposter syndrome in yourself and your team.

Recognizing Imposter Syndrome

Before you can act, you must be aware of imposter syndrome's presence and effects. This means paying attention to your feelings, looking out for signs in yourself and others, and being open to discussing the issue with your team.

Simply being "innovative" doesn't mean your team will be immune to imposter syndrome. Studies have found the opposite — teams that work hard at achieving faster, better, stronger results are more likely to suffer from feelings of self-doubt.

To recognize imposter syndrome within your leadership, take stock of the following key warning signs:

• Overly critical self-evaluation: Are you relying too heavily on the opinions of others instead of listening to your internal feedback?

• Paralyzing perfectionism: Do you strive for perfection in everything you do, regardless of how it affects your team's morale and performance?

• Fear of failure: Are you afraid to take risks or new challenges due to fear of failure?

• Unrealistic expectations: Are you setting unrealistic standards or demands that your team cannot meet?

If any of these signs resonate with you, it's time to take action and start working on strategies to tackle imposter syndrome.

4 Strategies for Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Once you've identified the presence of imposter syndrome in yourself or your team, it's time to start taking steps to combat it. Here are four strategies that have proven effective.

1. Effective Communication

Sometimes, imposter syndrome occurs when we lack communication with others and ourselves. What we perceive to be our shortcomings might actually be misunderstandings or miscommunications due to a lack of clarity. Remember, the quality of your questions impacts the quality of your results.

For senior leaders, effective communication is key. Regular check-ins with your team can help you gain insights into their feelings and build trust within the team that can foster more open conversations about imposter syndrome.

Create an environment where it's safe to talk about these issues and use your communication skills to bridge any gaps in understanding.

2. Self-Reflection and Accountability

Senior leaders should also take responsibility for their feelings of imposter syndrome and address it proactively. This means taking the time to self-reflect on your strengths and weaknesses, being honest about why you feel like an imposter, and working towards becoming more self-aware.

Are there any areas that you need to work on? Are there any resources or external help that you can seek out? Taking the time for self-reflection and accountability can go a long way in helping you gain confidence in your abilities as a senior leader.

3. Positive Affirmations

Never underestimate the power of positive thinking! Having a healthy mindset is essential for combating imposter syndrome.

Make time for positive affirmations, such as listing your qualifications and achievements or writing down inspiring quotes that you can reflect on during times of self-doubt. Keeping these affirmations accessible can help boost your confidence when you need it most.

And don't be afraid to create an environment that encourages these positive affirmations in others, too. Showing your team that you are confident in their skills and abilities can go a long way in creating an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding.

4. Set Realistic Goals

Often, our sense of unworthiness stems from our inability to meet unrealistic expectations. To combat imposter syndrome, it's essential to set realistic goals that can be achieved and celebrated.

As a senior leader, you should strive to create achievable objectives that still challenge your team. This can give them a sense of accomplishment and help build their confidence in themselves and their abilities. And when your team succeeds, you'll likely find that your success is more achievable, too.

Putting Imposter Syndrome to Death

Imposter syndrome can be a tricky issue to tackle, especially for senior leaders. But by reflecting on your strengths and weaknesses and communicating openly with your team, you can begin to combat these feelings of inadequacy and lead confidently.

Today's market depends on leaders who are both driven to succeed and internally confident. By tackling imposter syndrome head-on, you can create an environment of trust and collaboration where everyone is inspired to work hard towards achieving the goals you have set for your team — and ultimately be celebrated for their success.

Good leadership requires vulnerability and a willingness to open up in front of others, as it sets the tone for everyone else. Once you've acknowledged and accepted your doubts and fears, you can begin to offer support and guidance to your team.