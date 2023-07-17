Overweight Senior Dog Loses 30 Lbs To Show Off 'New Bikini Body'

A determined dog who battled with weight issues to earn herself a "bikini body" and has kept the pounds off has been widely praised online.

Senior pooch Gertrude had been struggling with her weight due to a thyroid problem and, likely, a bad diet, according to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

But in a July 2 Facebook post, the sanctuary team praised how Gertrude managed to lose 30 pounds in the year after she arrived in the summer of 2015—earning herself a "new bikini body."

Gertrude has continued to maintain a healthy weight, is "energetic and happy" and is aging gracefully.

A photo of Gertrude before her weight loss. Gertrude has suffered with thyroid problems but has still managed to lose weight. Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

Many praised Gertrude in the comment section under the post, with several posting they felt she was "beautiful." Since being shared, the post has received more than 19,000 positive reactions.

Zina Goodin, executive director at the sanctuary, told Newsweek: "When Gertrude came to us. She had problems maneuvering herself because she was so overweight. While she wasn't very active, she was a bit on the grouchy side and didn't get along great with some of her housemates.

"A thyroid test showed that she was hypothyroid and needed to be on medication to compensate for that. She will be on Thyrotabs for the rest of her life. Gertrude also had a voracious appetite, which no doubt didn't help her weight problem."

Weight gain can be a sign that a dog has hypothyroidism, according to the Lawrenceburg Veterinary Clinic.

The condition typically occurs due to decreased production of thyroid hormones and this can affect the metabolism by slowing the rate the pet can burn calories.

Gertrude following her weight loss. Gertrude has managed to lose a significant amount of weight since arriving at the sacturary. Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

Fortunately, Gertrude managed to lose weight and appeared to have had a real bounce to her personality.

Goodin added: "Once Gertrude lost weight, she became much more active. She was very feisty and always seemed to be looking for trouble; something to chew up, a fight, whatever. Even so, we became attached to her and she remained a part of our family.

"Although she is likely in her teens now, she still has great energy and, with the medication and a measured and balanced diet, has maintained a healthy weight since 2015.

"She is still a bit of a troublemaker, but at least, as a senior, her troublemaking hours are shorter as she naps regularly throughout the day. She does have a sweet side as well and she is very smart."

According to business magazine Forbes, 86.9 million homes across the U.S. own at least one pet.

Dogs are the most popular pet in the country, with 65.1 homes owning at least one, followed by cats, with 46.5 million owning at least one.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.