Owner Baffled by Labrador Sleeping on Back With All Four Paws in the Air

A dog's hilarious sleeping position is mystifying people online, and Redditors have come up with their own theories to explain the phenomenon.

The funny photo was shared to Reddit's "Dogs With Jobs" sub by Maria Harrelson (u/mspenc00), and showed black Labrador Willow snoozing on the sofa.

Harrelson wanted to know if her pup's sleeping position, lying on her back with her paws in the air, was "normal."

"She's always slept like this," Harrelson told Newsweek. "We first noticed it the day we brought her home."

Willow likes to sleep lying on her back with her paws in the air. Maria Harrelson

'Most Bizarre Thing Ever'

It may seem strange to humans, but canine behavior expert Leigh Siegfried said this sleeping position is surprisingly common.

"Dogs expel heat from their bellies and their paw pads," the CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks told Newsweek.

"They're just comfy and trying to cool off."

She said this position is more common in longer-haired breeds, who need extra help regulating their temperature.

Siegfried said this position is actually a positive sign, as it suggests your dog has a strong alignment.

"If they're able to add some amount of weight to their spine and put their paws up like that, they're probably in pretty good shape," she said.

Willow, now 2 years old, adopted the unusual sleeping position as a puppy. Maria Harrelson

It can also signal that your dog is completely relaxed and content in their surroundings, as canines don't expose their bellies in unsafe situations.

When she's not napping in unusual positions, Willow likes to accompany Harrelson's husband on duck hunting trips, play with her stuffed animals, and fetch tennis balls Harrelson throws into the water at Lake Lanier.

"She is the sweetest dog," Harrelson said. "But her sleeping position is the most bizarre thing ever."

'Superman Style'

Redditors had their own theories about Willow's sleeping position, with u/TocorocoMtz suggesting: "Maybe this is how dogs pray."

"Praise Jesus!!!" agreed u/ebonyudders.

"The solar panels are in the paws and she needs to recharge," said u/CharlotteLucasOP.

"It's spring, the beans are growing," wrote u/grymmy_bear.

"Tables," commented u/BuddhaRockstar.

Willow isn't the only pup to snooze with her limbs in the air.

When she's not napping, Willow likes to retrieve tennis balls from Lake Lanier. Maria Harrelson

"I thought mine was the only one that did that!! Glad to see it's not so weird," said u/yaymich.

"My greyhound used to do this, cable guy thought she was dead once," wrote u/NiasRhapsody.

"I call this the dead cockroach position," said u/IAMNOTF******SORRY.

"I use it as an opportunity for high-fives," commented u/crackerjam.

"We call it Superman style," said u/WhileMissRose617. "And if it's only one arm straight, we call it the opera singer."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.