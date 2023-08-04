Laughter As Owner Figures Out Why Dog's Diet Isn't Working

A woman hilariously revealed the reason that her dog has been putting on weight, despite being on a strict diet.

In a video with over 822,000 views, TikToker @_bossandmay_ shared a close-up of May, a German shepherd cross breed, staring at the camera.

The text overlay read: "We've been so strict with her diet I don't understand why she's putting on weight?"

But before long, the real reason became clear when the video cuts to the pup being given an ice cream with the caption: "Grandma."

Realizing that the dog's "grandparent" had been sneaking in extra treats—including an ice cream, the dog owner shared the light-hearted video and commenters were all too familiar with the problem she was facing.

"It's always the grandfurparents," laughed one commenter, while another said: "It's true. I'm watching my lab's diet but whenever I can't see him my mom is feeding him snacks."

"Hahhahaa so true," said another TikTok user. "I left my furrbaby to my mom and to my surprise he became overweight."

While this video was poking fun at the pet's diet, it is important to keep your dog in good shape.

Catrin George, animal wellbeing specialist at Animal Friends Pet Insurance, told Newsweek: "Making sure your pet remains a healthy weight is essential to ensuring they can live the life they deserve. If your pet is overweight, this may increase their risk of developing life-limiting conditions, including osteoarthritis, diabetes, heart disease and cancer."

A file photo of a German shepherd dog with a donut. The internet was left in stitches when a pet owner discovered why her dog's diet wasn't working. Nataliia Dubnytska/Getty Images

Luckily keeping your dog on a healthy and balanced diet, and cutting back on treats when required, can have fantastic outcomes—although your dog might not always be pleased at his new diet.

"Diet plays a huge factor in your pet's overall well-being," said George. "Although it may feel like there's a lot to digest when it comes to what your pets can and can't eat, taking the time to fully understand it, and knowing exactly what's in the food you're serving, will ensure that your furry friends maintain a healthy—and safe—weight."

For everyday nutrition, George advises following the label on your pet's food closely to ensure your dog is getting the right balance of key nutrients. Pet owners worried about their animal's diet or looking for advice should consult their veterinarian.

Meanwhile, George also cautioned against giving your pet extra treats—no matter how tempting it may be.

"Depending on their diet, pet food is usually complete and if properly measured, it's all they'll need," she said. "So whilst it can be tempting to spoil your pets when it comes to treats—or even to sneak them a taste of your own dessert—it's important to ensure that treats are included within your pet's diet portions, not added on top and that they're safe for dogs to eat."

While some ice cream isn't going to be fatal for a dog, the animal wellbeing specialist also explained it isn't a great idea to treat your pet to the frozen favorite.

"Most people know about the risks of giving chocolate to your dog, but this advice extends to dairy products in general. As dogs lack the enzyme needed to digest the lactose in milk, giving them ice cream will unfortunately result in extreme discomfort," George explained. "If you're looking for a pup-friendly treat to keep your dog cool in the summer, try freezing some apple slices or carrots instead."

Newsweek reached out to @_bossandmay_ via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.