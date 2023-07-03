Owner Gives Cat Own Book so She Can Read in Peace: 'Smart Boy'

A cat owner has given her feline friend his own book so she can read in peace, after the inquisitive puss refused to leave her alone.

Heli, from Helsinki, Finland, describes Mauri as a "curious little prince" who loves to be the center of attention. However, the 8-year-old tuxedo cat has a particular fondness for literature.

"Mauri keeps trying to play with the pages and munch on the book spine," TikToker Heli (@mauriandcucumbers) told Newsweek. "Anything to make me pay attention to him and not the book."

Mauri loves to lick and nibble his owner's books while she's trying to read. @mauriandcucumbers

"I'm not sure if it's just about the books or just that Mauri wants to be involved in everything I do," Heli said. "Whether it is me working on the computer, painting, cooking or reading."

Sick of Mauri harassing her while reading, Heli decided to give the feline his own book to play with.

"Cats like to mimic their owners so giving him a book of his own seems to be working," she said. "Once I place a decoy book next to him he will finally let me read in peace."

Heli shared a clip of Mauri attacking her book to TikTok. The footage shows him sniffing and licking the pages, until Heli hands him a book of his own. He gives the new novel all attention required, resting his head on the sheets and settling down for a nap.

Heli gave Mauri his own book so he'd let her read in peace. @mauriandcucumbers

"Someone suggested that I give my cat his own book so he'll let me read in peace," she wrote alongside the post. "It works."

"After posting that video a lot of people shared their stories of giving their cats decoy books while they read so their cat stops bothering them," said Heli. "It seems to be a universal experience among cat owners."

The funny footage went viral, receiving over 215,000 views and more than 33,000 likes.

"A gentleman and a scholar," commented Susie Q. "Love a studious man," said History_nerd.

"Such a handsome and smart boy!," agreed joanna otten. "Reading buddies!" said TTBailey3692.

"He's SO cute he wants to bond and do what you're doing," wrote Jodi. "Can't wait to follow your cat on Goodreads," said marwa.

"Well this is just wholesome," commented porches_and_pancakes.

"[Petition] to start a cat book club," said Kirbylove22. "We all read together with our cats."

