Owner in Hysterics After Cat Locks Himself in Car: 'A Goofball'

By
A social-media video of a cat owner in hysterics after spotting that her pet has locked itself in her car had delighted viewers online.

The viral video by @hollyedwards333 has been viewed more than 970,000 times since it was posted on October 1. It captures Holly Edwards' reaction to finding out that her cat had been locked inside her car all night long.

"I came out my front door and my cat has been in my car all night long. I don't even know how he got in there. He must have snuck and we didn't see it," Edwards can be heard speaking into her phone. Audiences are shown clips of the tabby cat sitting inside the car.

"He has locked the doors and somehow he got my keys out of the ignition and they're on the floor," Edwards added. A man is then shown trying to enter the locked car and open its left-hand door with a long iron stick. The video has been captioned: "He's such a goofball."

While it's made clear to viewers that Edwards' cat had landed in the car by accident before being found safe and rescued safely, the animal-welfare charity Blue Cross said that owners should always refrain from leaving their pets in vehicles.

"Animals can suffer fatal heatstroke within minutes. Never leave your dog or any pet alone in a car, even with the windows open, and avoid exercising during the heat of the day," Blue Cross writes online.

The organization adds that passersby should take some time to monitor the situation if they spot an animal that has been left inside a car.

"If you're not sure whether a dog is in danger, you can always stay to monitor the situation or try and find the owner or ask staff to alert the owner over the loudspeaker if you're at a shopping center or event," the charity adds.

Cat in car
A cat sits in a car. A TikTok video of a woman discovering that her feline had been staying in her car overnight has surprised viewers. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the TikTok post has been liked by over 195,000 users and commented on more than 1,700 times.

"I took mine to work one day heard him mins [minutes] before getting to work," one user wrote.

"Him playing while you try to save him," another added.

Newsweek reached out to @hollyedwards333 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC