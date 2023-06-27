How Owner 'Didn't Take Any Chances' Introducing Tiny Puppy to Powerful Dog

A social-media video that detailed how a cautious owner gradually introduced their new puppy to their larger, existing dog has been praised online.

The TikTok post with 3.3 million views was shared on June 25 by @dogsense. It shows how the owner took three weeks to introduce their new Chihuahua puppy, Halo, to their older Belgian Malinois dog, Atlas. "With a high drive, powerful dog and a tiny puppy, we didn't take any chances," the Australia-based owner had written in a caption. "It took 2 weeks until Halo wasn't hyper-energised when she saw Atlas.

"We progressed in stages until we saw the novelty wore off. It's lovely to see how Halo regulates herself when playing with him. They've developed a great bond," the owner added. The viral video shows the pair bonding and playing after having gotten to know each other in a gentle and well-paced way.

A small Chihuahua and a large dog. The viral video explored how the tiny dog was safely introduced to its new sibling. Getty Images

How Should You Introduce Your Existing Dog to Your New Dog?

The U.K. animal-welfare charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says that advance planning is needed before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a pup. This is even more prevalent in cases like the one explored in the TikTok post where the incoming pup is very small, young and energetic. The charity advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors, to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," Battersea Dogs & Cats Home writes on its website.

"You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs, so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time.

"Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them," the charity adds. During the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

At home, the charity says to "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

With a high drive, powerful dog & a tiny puppy, we didnt take any chances. It took 2 weeks until Halo wasn't hyper-energised when she saw Atlas. We progressed in stages until we saw the novelty wore off. Its lovely to see how Halo regulates herself when playing with him. They've developed a great bond. Big thanks to @Who's A Good Boy Industries @unleashedk9services @Larry Krohn for their advice. Very grateful for the support ❤️

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok post has been liked by over 377,000 users, while plenty have given their thoughts on the long-awaited meeting.

"I love responsible dog owners," one user wrote.

"My chihuahua is so good with other dogs. He's our pack ambassador when we foster and always shows the new dog around," another added.

A third TikTok user shared: "Thank goodness because that chihuahua looks ferocious."

