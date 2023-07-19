Owner Proves Adopting a Shelter Dog Doesn't Mean Bad Behavior—'He's Bougie'

A rescue dog living his best life has the internet in hysterics with his "bougie" attitude.

Dispelling the myth that all shelter animals come with behavioral issues, TikToker Rachel (@maxandstellainthecity) shared a clip of her dog Max demanding a "full body massage" mid-hike in the countryside.

"He knows exactly what he wants in life," the 30-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, told Newsweek. "And he knows exactly how to get it."

Max the dog getting a full body massage from Rachel during a hike. When Max wants a full-body massage, he gets one—regardless of the location. @maxandstellainthecity

Rachel adopted Max from the North Shore Animal League in Washington, New York, nine years ago. Originally from South Carolina, the boxer-Staffordshire Bull terrier mix was on the verge of being euthanized. Fortunately, the North Shore Animal League saved him and brought him to New York.

"Not sure what happened in his two-to-three years before me that landed him in that original shelter, but I could not be more grateful," Rachel said.

Describing him as a "snarky, bougie little dude," Rachel said the 11-year-old hound knows how to manipulate her. Every morning, Max demands his daily "cuddle time," and once breakfast is out of the way, he'll whine, grumble and "awooo" until Rachel allows him to sit in her lap.

"Every. Single. Morning," she said. "He has me wrapped around his paw and he knows it."

Max licking a treat. The pooch has his owner Rachel "wrapped around his paw." @maxandstellainthecity

His "bougie" behavior also includes refusing to eat the same kibble topper twice in a row, only drinking water out of his lime green bowl, turning down treats that are "too crunchy" and refusing to step in puddles while out walking.

"He will go for a walk in the rain, provided he is wearing a raincoat, but under no circumstances will he step a single paw in a puddle on the ground," Rachel said.

His favorite activity is to be brushed, despite having a super-short coat. At the sight of a brush, the spoiled canine will lie down on his side and lift up his front leg for "chest brushies."

"He has a bed in every room in our apartment, and all beds must have a ledge on them to rest his head," Rachel said.

"Speaking of resting his head, one of his favorite activities is making you hold up his big boxy head. He is a king after all, and some of that weight must be carried by others."

Max lounging on a sofa. Rachel describes Max as "bougie and he knows it." @maxandstellainthecity

Unfortunately, Max has developed arthritis in his old age. As a result, Rachel has begun to give him daily massages. She noticed that he would suddenly lie down and demand these massages while out walking, regardless of the location.

"He will not get up to keep hiking until he has had a full body massage," she said. "I'm clearly a pushover when it comes to him, but he's lived a long happy life and I'll do whatever I can to make it longer and happier."

The video of Max's mid-hike massage melted hearts on TikTok, receiving over 460,000 views.

"Adopting a shelter dog doesn't guarantee bad behaviors," she wrote in the caption. "Sometimes their worst quality is they make you stop mid-hike for a full-body massage with no remorse.

"He's bougie and he knows it."

Max loves hiking but refuses to step in puddles. @maxandstellainthecity

Animals lovers couldn't get enough of the high-maintenance hound, with user Nikolaiwww calling him "a lil diva."

"He DESERVES it!" commented Zahra St-Pierre. "Demands must be met."

"Elite behavior," said RowanCharlie12.

"The smallest prince," wrote _myeung.

"He's built for the glamping life!" joked Mandy Driver.

"I love the look on his face, like you just know he's done this before!" said Jorja.

"Just wondering if you're in the market for adopting a shelter human?!" asked MrsTeriA. "They're living their best life right there."

