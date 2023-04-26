Hearts Melt Over Owners' Reason For Not Banning Puppy From Couch

When a puppy comes into someone's life, it is essential for the owner to set a few house rules from the get-go. But there's no guarantee your pet will abide by them, which may not always be a bad thing.

In a viral TikTok clip, under the username penny_alla_vodka_, Penny the dog naps on the furniture. The on-screen text reads: "We originally didn't want Penny on the couch but we would have missed out on moments like these."

So far, the video of the Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever has more than 375,000 views and 57,000 likes since it was shared on April 25.

A stock image of a dog sleeping on the couch. A video of a puppy called Penny napping on the couch has stolen the hearts of viewers online. Evrymmnt/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Jo Sellers is a UK-based dog trainer who encourages owners to allow their dogs on the sofa. She told Newsweek: "Our dogs spend nearly 23 hours a day in our homes. There may be areas we need to restrict them for their safety, but having them with us on the sofa is one of life's greatest pleasures of owning a dog.

"With puppies and newly homed dogs, the need to build a strong and secure attachment is key to having a harmonious partnership going forward," Sellers said. "They need to learn that they can trust us by us being there when they need us.

"Having them next to us all the time doesn't make a dog more clingy or attention-seeking, but the opposite. It provides the dog with resilience and independence as they get older, as they have learned that they can rely on you," Sellers added. "You can teach them to settle by you, so you are not constantly pestered."

The founder of Pippin Pets Dog Training based in Guildford, Surrey, added that to have dogs sitting on the couch doesn't create separation anxiety. Rather, it helps canines relax when they feel anxious.

Sellers said that dog owners should purchase throws to keep their sofas clean. "Blankets and throws are easily washable and, in my opinion, they must have been invented by a dog-lover.

"For smaller dogs, older dogs, or those with mobility issues, encourage them to use a step or ramp to get up and down, so you can protect their joints as much as possible," she added.

"Our dogs are not with us for long enough, so encourage them to be with you on the sofa. Don't restrict their access to you on the couch, and just enjoy every evening snuggle while you can," she said.

In the comments of the TikTok video, the owner explained why they were going to implement the rule: "We were worried about accidents on the white couch when she was a puppy but she's been a good girl and deserves whatever she wants."

Almost 300 TikTok users have commented on the video in just 24 hours, with one writing: "I've always believed that people who block their pets from furniture see them as pets, and those who allow them on furniture see them as family."

Another agreed: "Nah cause pets are family. I don't see anyone not letting their kids sit on the sofa."

"You can buy a new couch, you can't buy these memories," wrote a third user.

Newsweek reached out to @penny_alla_vodka_ for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

