Internet Holds its Breath as Owner Searches 88-Acre Field For Missing Dog

A dog owner has shared the terrifying search she carried out when her senior basset hound went missing in 88 acres of corn field, leading to a near-impossible rescue.

Hannah's owners became concerned when she didn't return home one night in September, leading them to tirelessly search the corn fields that surround their home in South Dundas, Ontario. They knew "it was not looking good," but that didn't stop their heroic search for the senior dog.

One owner shared a clip on TikTok (@vanderlaand) from the search efforts, showing the endless rows of corn that made it incredibly difficult to see anything. They knew that any "chance of finding her was slim," but after 24 hours they finally came across Hannah in the water, as she'd fallen down one of the steep banks.

Part one of the search and rescue was shared on September 22, and it's already been viewed more than 4.2 million times, and received over 163,000 likes. Thankfully, Hannah's owners managed to find the senior basset hound and they shared the moment they discovered her in the water, and subsequently got her out.

A stock image of a muddy basset hound running around outside. A dog owner shared the horrifying search she had to endure when her senior basset hound didn't return home. sportpoint/Getty Images

Basset hounds aren't considered strong swimmers, so it's incredibly fortunate that Hannah's owners found her when they did. A basset hound's short legs and large head make it incredibly difficult for them to paddle in any water.

While their notoriously large ears are an adorable sight on land, they are prone to infection when any water gets into the ear canal, so the breed much prefers to be on dry land.

The search for Hannah in an 88-acre field would have been daunting enough, but the endless crops of corn made it feel as though her owner was "looking for a needle in a haystack." Nevertheless, they remained optimistic and didn't give up looking for her until they eventually heard her in the water, much to everyone's amazement.

It was undoubtedly a horrifying ordeal for Hannah's owners, but they shared a follow-up video on TikTok to show that she was perfectly fine afterwards. Although she was "muddy and wet," Hannah's owners wrote on TikTok that it was "just like any other day."

The initial video, detailing what had happened to Hannah, has received over 1,700 comments since it was posted. Many TikTok users suggested ways of searching for the dog, and others lauded the fact that they eventually found her.

One comment reads: "Please tell me you found her? She must be petrified."

Another person wrote: "I would be having a search party! I hope you find your fur baby."

While another TikTok user commented: "Don't leave that baby, keep hunting [until] you find her please."

Newsweek reached out to @vanderlaand via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.