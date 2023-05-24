Owner Shows Why She Won't Let Anyone Pick up Dog: 'Fighting for His Life'

Dogs never fail to delight their owners with their funny antics, and one canine made online viewers laugh, being impatient to get out of its owner's arms and greet her guests.

The viral TikTok moment was shared by @Danielle.Shesfun and has 16.4 million views. It shows a West Highland terrier in his owner's grasp, while the woman is at her doorway greeting guests. The dog is clearly not a fan of being held up high, as he can be seen wriggling to get out of her arms and down on the floor to take a better look at what's going on. Among the guests entering the woman's home is another dog.

A stock image of a Westie dog being held. The viral TikTok video poked fun at how eager the dog was to get out of his owner's grasp. Getty Images

The woman pokes fun at her dog's desperate attempts to escape her hold in the video's caption. "This is why I won't let anyone pick my dog up off the floor," it reads across the clip.

There's a specific way that people should be picking up dogs, according to the British charity Dogs Trust. The animals themselves should become accustomed to getting lifted up by people, in case of emergencies or for everyday life.

"It's also important to teach your dog that being picked up, carried, and lifted onto a table isn't anything to worry about," the charity writes on its website.

"From a dog's viewpoint, when they're being carried, or placed high up, they can't move away as easily from something worrying them. So, unless they're very used to it, being picked up might be scary," Dogs Trust adds.

The charity advises that owners who are picking up their dogs for the first time, or people carrying anxious canines, slide the arm that's closest to the dog's tail around their body. This is so that the owner's hand sits either along the dog's side or beneath their tummy.

"If they're small enough, tuck it in between their front legs. Gently stroke their chest with your hand closest to their face, then give them a treat," the charity adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok post has been liked by more than 1 million users. Over 1,000 people have commented, with some sharing similar experiences. "LOL [laugh out loud] my Westie does the same," one user wrote.

"My Westie does this, reckon she's a tornado or a spinning top," another added.

