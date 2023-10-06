Owner Shuns Sick Dog Found a 'Stray' After Shelter Calls Cell on Microchip

A dog that was rejected by his registered owner has embarked on a journey toward healing and a new life.

SNORT, which stands for Short Noses Only Rescue Team, is a volunteer rescue service in New Jersey that cares for brachycephalic dogs, such as French bulldogs, Boston terriers or pugs. The team was notified by a local rescue outfit that it needed some help with abandoned pug Otis, who appeared to be unwanted by his owner.

SNORT volunteer and foster manager Stephanie Bennett told Newsweek: "We were just told he was found as a stray and he was microchipped. When they called the phone number listed on the microchip, the shelter asked if that person had lost a dog and they said no."

Otis was in a sorry state when he was found by a volunteer rescue service in New Jersey. Short Noses Only Rescue Team

Otis had some serious skin problems, including troublesome lumps. He also had severely infected ears, dry eye and weakness in his back end.

"He has gotten medication for his allergies and meds for his ears and eyes. He is getting frequent baths and good quality food to help with his itchiness and skin healing," Bennett said. "The vet was unsure if his back-end weakness was due to arthritis or possibly being kept in a too small cage. He is getting slow short walks to build up his strength."

Otis was estimated to be just 7 years old. The SNORT team may not know what hardships he has endured in his short life but is determined to help him have a brighter future.

Otis is in a foster home, where he is starting to feel better. Short Noses Only Rescue Team

"In true pug form he loves his people," Bennett said. "He likes to cuddle and to be cozy in his foster's bed or on soft dog beds and blankets. He loves sunbathing in sun spots throughout the house or outside on the deck."

Otis continues to be monitored in his foster home as he recovers and more is learned about his personality.

"His hearing is also impaired from chronic ear infections. That probably won't fully return. I believe he can hear just not well," Bennett said.

The dog is learning how to play with toys and enjoys some well-earned treats, and he doesn't mind being on his own for short periods.

He is not yet available for adoption, but SNORT intends to give him all the time he needs to recover and settle in before he goes to a new home.

"His foster home says his perfect home would hopefully be someone who could be home most of the day to give him the attention he deserves," Bennett said.

"Since he is so laid-back he would be OK with someone who works outside of the home, as long as someone checked in on him. He also would really benefit from having an owner that has had experience with skin allergies in dogs," she said.

