Owner Straps Apple Watch to His Bulldog, and Is Amazed by the Step Count

When one dog owner wanted to find out how many steps his bulldog does in a day, he was horrified by his pet's step count.

Matty Fahd has been trying to boost his own daily steps, and he thought it would be entertaining to test it out with his bulldog as well. Fahd put the Apple Watch on Bane's leg to count his movements, but after seven hours, his pet had done only 82 steps.

In the TikTok video, which received 3.5 million views on the first day, Fahd can be heard telling Bane "that is shocking." However, when he suggests they go out for a walk, his dog gives him an unimpressed glare. After the clip went viral, Fahd told Newsweek that "bulldogs aren't known for their stamina, so truthfully I wasn't expecting much."

Bane the bull dog amazed his owner by how few steps he completed. The bull dog wore the Apple Watch for several hours but managed very little movement. @matty_ef

Bulldogs have moderate energy levels, according to the American Kennel Club. So, while they do enjoy going out for walks, they will also appreciate relaxing at home just as much.

Bulldog owners should ensure their dog gets up to one hour of exercise a day, according to the UK-based charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals. The PDSA adds that the breed should not exercise in extreme temperatures. Bulldogs can overheat very easily, and they are prone to breathing difficulties due to their flat faces.

Even for a bulldog's significantly mellow temperament, Bane doing just 82 steps over several hours is an impressive feat. Since Fahd shared the video titled, "How many steps does a bulldog do a day?" it has generated almost 280,000 likes in 24 hours.

Fahd told Newsweek how the dog's lack of movement left him both shocked and impressed. He said: "I've been trying to get my own steps up, and I just thought it would make for some good entertainment to try with Bane.

"When I saw his low step count, I was both proud and disappointed," he added.

"But there's been lots of love for Bane online, and we've had lots of people calling him their spirit animal."

Among Bane's newly created fanbase, more than 1,200 people commented on the video to share their appreciation for the bulldog's admirable efforts in the name of exercise.

One person commented on the video: "I dunno, I reckon that was a good effort," while another wrote: "Bane you are my spirit animal."

However, one TikTok user posted that "most was probably a scratch."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.