Owner Surprises Her Dog During Lunch Break in Heartwarming Clip: 'Wiggles'

A dog's heartening response to his owner's lunch break visit has melted hearts after it was shared online.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, user daniellewelzzz explained she surprised her dog during her lunch break in order to close the windows amid the Canada wildfires.

Hundreds of wildfires were reported across Canada that led to air quality advisories being issued in the country and the U.S. this month.

The video started with the dog owner coming home to check on how her dog Blu was doing and was greeted by him smiling and wagging his tail as she entered the home.

Stock image of a smiling dog
Stock image of a smiling dog. The dog was very pleased to see the owner return home. Getty

"What are you doing, what are you doing? Smiling," the woman could be heard saying to the dog.

Dogs communicate broader messages with body language by taking certain stances, moving their ears, or by wagging their tails, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

It added: "Tail wagging works well for dogs. Since canine vision is attuned more to movement than to colors or details, dogs readily discern different tail wags. Evolution has also helped by producing tails that are more visible.

"Some tails have color variations such as dark or light tips, some are lighter on the underside, and some are really bushy. All of these traits accentuate the tail wag and enhance communication."

@daniellewelzzz

When you surprise your dog on your lunch break to close the windows 🔥 #canadafires #forrestfire #pitbullsoftiktok #pitbullsmile #dogssmiling #smiling #Blu

♬ original sound - Danielle

The clip has been viewed on some 5.7 million occasions and was liked an estimated 782,200 times since it was shared earlier this month.

It is not surprising that content featuring dogs performs well online as the U.S. is a nation filled with dog lovers.

According to business magazine Forbes, dogs are the most popular pet in the country, with an estimated 65.1 million being owned in U.S. households. The second-most-popular pet is cats, with an estimated 46.5 million households owning one.

An overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post praised the dog and asked how the owner could think about going back to work.

TikTok user Bri said: "He's so perfect. His tired little face and wiggles."

Jupiter Jayne added: "I'd simply never leave my house again."

Sammy commented: "The way I would suddenly feel so ill and can't make it back into work."

While Scrappy posted: "Looks like it's time for a call in to work to say you're taking the rest of the day off."

Newsweek has contacted daniellewelzzz for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

