Owner Thinks Puppy Has Teeth Shaped Like 'Little Ducks', Internet Agrees

Puppies are tiny bundles of joy from their noses to their tails, and one golden retriever owner has noticed something unusually adorable about her puppy.

In a video posted by @yuttoyha on TikTok, the pet owner films a close-up of her puppy sleeping, showing its teeth. "Is it just me or are my puppy's teeth shaped like little ducks," reads the text.

"They look like mittens to me but now I can't unsee the ducks!!," commented one user.

A stock image of a golden retriever's teeth. The owner of a golden retriever puppy has realized that her puppy's teeth look like ducks, in a video with over 2.3 million views on TikTok. Getty Images/exies

A puppy's teeth start coming in at two to four weeks and will be completely formed at five to six weeks, and they will have 28 teeth in total, ending up with 42 permanent teeth. The teething process can be as difficult for dog owners as new parents, and they will want to get their teeth into whatever they can find.

"Like a human, your pup first grows a set of baby teeth (also called primary or deciduous, meaning they fall out)," according to VCA Animal Hospitals. "These teeth are pointed and sharp, which is why they are sometimes referred to as needle teeth."

Puppies will chew on furniture, shoes, limbs, and anything they feel like. While this behavior is perfectly normal, it is pretty destructive. "Dogs learn much about the world around them through how things feel, and a dog's main means of touching and grabbing things is with its mouth," according to the nationwide hospital chain. "This tendency is particularly pronounced in breeds known to be "mouthy," such as retrievers. Chewing seems to alleviate what is assumed to be discomfort associated with the teething process."

If your puppy is being destructive and you'd like that to stop, there are things you can do. "There is no consensus about the best way to teach puppies not to chew," per VCA Animal Hospitals. "Some methods may even seem contradictory because what may work for one dog may be inappropriate for another. Check with your veterinarian for a personalized recommendation."

You can redirect their limitless energy with lots of exercise and puzzle toys, and safe chew toys that are non-toxic and can't be swallowed. Supervise your puppy with all toys, and "keep chew toys 'fresh' by rotating them, only having a few out at any one time," recommend VCA Animal Hospitals.

Users on TikTok loved the video, which has been viewed over 2.3 million times so far.

"Ugh I love puppy teef," said one user, while another wrote: "I was not expecting them to be so duck like."

"oooph how sweet. Little a little rifle range at a fair," commented a third user on TikTok.

