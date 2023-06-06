Owner Vows She's 'Never Leaving Again' After Phone Records What Kitten Does

A kitten called Mousse has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his reaction to his owner leaving the house went viral on social media last month.

In the clip shared on TikTok in May, under the username Mylo_the_mouser, the kitten can be seen staring at the door as his owner leaves the house, waiting right behind it for him to come back.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "Recording what my kitten does when I leave." Followed by: "[Be right back] never leaving again."

Stock image of a cat waiting for his owner by the door. A kitten recently went viral after his owner shared a video what his reaction to him leaving. Getty Images

In the comments, she also explained: "I literally went to the shop for 20 mins in this video to see how he reacts. I [Work From Home] predominantly and at this age the longest he will be left 1 hourish."

Whether cats miss their owners or not when they're gone is still unclear to science. A 2015 study conducted by Alice Potter and Daniel Simon Mills published in Plos One journal, found that generally, cats do not attach to owners as a focus of safety and security like dogs or children do towards their parents, but they still like your affection.

"However, cats do appear to have a different relationship with their owner compared to a stranger, but the extent to which this is conditioned as a result of incidental interactions or built upon the fulfillment of an intrinsic psychological social need is unknown," they added.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the internet. It has so far received over 158,200 views and 9,000 likes on TikTok. In the clip, the kitten waits by the camera a ways from the wooden door where the owner can be seen exiting. The kitten waits for the door to close, and looks around quickly before walking over to the door and seemingly searching for her owner, peering this way and that, but unable to see beyond the door.

One user, pickles007, commented: "Ahh sweetie is breathing so fast." And flowergirl said: "The kitty needs a friend. Kittens live in colonies outside." sallylouise227 added: "Get back in there right now and give treats!!"

Sutini wrote: "I'll be doing home office forever." And Mandy J said: "Aww you'll be ok precious one what I do when I'm leaving home I put the radio in way of company for my cat/kitten." Abdul.azlz added: "After 4 sec he start panicking."

Another user, Malory2696, commented: "Awww the waiting game." And Kiyoomigiri said: "Me: my kittens [don't] care." andylawless453 added: "That's why I never leave my house."

Newsweek reached out to Mylo_the_mouser via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.