Owner's Hilarious Trick to Distract Dogs During Food Delivery

A woman's hilarious method of trying to keep her dogs distracted during a takeout delivery has gone viral, with fellow dog owners finding the clip extremely relatable.

After ordering Taco Bell via Doordash, TikToker Dylan Mansour knew she'd need to keep her dogs—Australian shepherd Artemis and German shepherd Atlas—entertained to stop them from hassling the delivery person.

"The method in the video was something new I tried," Mansour, from Charleston, South Carolina, told Newsweek. "It was not successful."

Dylan Mansour dancing for her two dogs
Dylan Mansour needed a new strategy to keep her dogs away from the delivery driver. Dylan Mansour/@artemistheaussie

When guests knock on the front door, the pair will usually bark before dashing over to the visitor. Once they've inspected the guest, they will head back to their beds.

This time, Mansour put on a performance to convince Artemis and Atlas to stay put. The dance routine began with Mansour waving one of their favorite toys in the air, while wiggling her hips, before lifting the chewie above her head and swinging it from side-to-side.

Next, she tried thrusting her hips and punching the air, before getting down on her knees to beg the dogs to stay put. Unfortunately, the plan failed.

"Even though my notes asked the driver not to knock on the door, they still did, so Atlas and Artemis snapped out of the distraction," she said.

Dylan Mansour peforming for her two dogs
Mansour tried a variety of moves to distract her dogs Artemis (left) and Atlas (right). None worked. Dylan Mansour/@artemistheaussie

Before adopting Atlas two years ago, Mansour lived alone with 8-year-old Atlas, who would bark at the door whenever someone approached. It made her feel safer, so she never trained him out of the behavior.

"Artemis barks anytime he barks, like she is his back-up," she said.

Although her dance routine didn't distract them for long, Mansour would still recommend this approach to fellow dog owners.

"It was fun, even if it wasn't effective," she said. "Artemis gave it a seven out of 10, Atlas gave it a three."

Atlas and Artemis
Atlas (left) and Artemis (right) love to hassle delivery people. Their owner's attempt to distract them was less than successful. Dylan Mansour/@artemistheaussie

Describing it as a "lifetime performance," Mansour shared a video of her dance to TikTok, where it received 1.2 million views.

"I'm not the only one," commented West_coasting_. "This is so real," agreed Dane.

"IM DYING at the accuracy," wrote Alicia.

"I have found my people," said Heathermg.

"My mom put 'ignore the obnoxious dogs' for drop off instructions," wrote Amanda Waple.

"My dog has memorized the timing of the texts so he knows either way. There's no distracting," said jdubbs36.

"Mine still know," commented Mannda Patterson. "This does not work on terriers."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

