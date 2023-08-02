Owners Revealing Top Things They've Learnt Since Having Puppy Seen by 1.5M

A new dog, whether a brand-new puppy or an experienced senior, is an incredibly exciting day and a new chapter in an owner's life.

One couple celebrated three weeks with their new black cocker spaniel puppy Shadow by creating the TikTok page @shadowcockerspaniel. Newsweek has contacted the poster for comment. "Best three weeks of our lives," reads the caption of the video, with over 1.5 million views since July 12.

"Things we've learnt in three weeks with a cocker spaniel," reads the text. "They love humans," as Shadow can be seen crawling all over his owners and enjoying cuddles on the couch. "They fetch any size ball," the text adds, as Shadow is filmed fetching balls the same size as himself. "They are smart, they eat their greens, and they fall asleep anywhere," the video concludes.

Dogs' personalities can change over time, like humans, a 2020 study found. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports by researchers from the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Budapest, Hungary, and the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, Austria.

Interestingly, the study discovered that a dog's level of sociability seemed to remain constant through their lives. However, their novelty-seeking trait decreased after three years of age as their curiosity about novel objects and situations declined, something that continued until geriatric age.

An incredibly popular breed, the cocker spaniel is described by the American Kennel Club as "merry and frolicsome... with his big, dreamy eyes and impish personality." This is a playful and energetic breed, and not to be taken on lightly by anyone would prefer a less challenging dog.

"Cocker spaniels are great family dogs and due to their compact size, they can live in apartments as long as they get plenty of exercise," report The Dog People experts. "Good-natured and affectionate, the cocker enjoys exuberant company and dog sports, so be sure to bring the energy when interacting with this sporting breed!"

Viewers on TikTok loved the adorable video, with one writing: "Missing puppy stage! the older he gets the more he will show attitude/hilarious facial expressions, so funny! side eye and huff are the best."

"They will eat anything!! I've learnt that the hard way, keep your remote controls locked away!" wrote one user.

"Had mine 12 weeks and I'm sure it's possessed. sleeps with its eyes wide open," posted another.

"I love my cockers. Best breed going. Shadow is gorgeous," commented a third.

